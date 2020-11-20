|
14:23 | 20.11.2020
$2.48 Billion Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Markets – Global Forecast to 2025: Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices Due to the COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market with COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The NB-IoT chipset market is expected to grow from USD 461 million in 2020 to USD 2,484 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 40.0%
Increasing demand for wearable devices due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growth in connected devices, followed by widening penetration of IoT devices are the key drivers for the growth of this market.
Increasing participation of industry players in the development of NB-IoT and widening applications of NB-IoT technology are the other factors fueling the growth of this market. However, stiff competition from other LPWA technologies and privacy and security concerns are among the major factors restraining the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market.
Most of the energy and water utilities have temporarily delayed smart meter installations and have re-allocated resources to field service operations to ensure continuity of services for end customers. Service providers and utilities have followed government regulations related to social distancing and lockdown throughout the pandemic. This has led to a reduction in the number of smart meter installations, especially in the first half of 2020.
T-Mobile (US), Verizon (US), AT&T (US), and Bell Canada (Canada) are expected to be the key NB-IoT services providers in the region. Furthermore, increasing participation of key industry players such as Qualcomm (US) and Nordic Semiconductor (Norway) to build dual-mode-only chipsets is expected to complement the growth of NB-IoT in Europe and North America.
Furthermore, the rising number of COVID-19 cases in North America is leading to the increasing demand for IoT in healthcare applications and provides opportunities for the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market in the region.
Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices Due to Covid-19 Outbreak
Growing Adoption of Iot and Rise in Use of Connected Devices
Rising Demand for Low-Power, Low-Cost, and Long-Range Connectivity Technologies
Increasing Participation of Industry Players in Development of NB-IoT
Widening Applications of NB-IoT Technology
Restraints
Stiff Competition from Other Lpwa Technologies
Privacy and Security Concerns
Opportunities
Emerging Smart Cities and Smart Buildings
Challenges
Long Tail Ecosystem Consisting of Chipsets, Modules, Devices, and Application Platforms
Limited to Low-Speed Data Transmission Applications
Disruptions in Logistics and Supply Chain Due to Covid-19
Case Studies
Las Vegas Smart City
China Mobile Deploys Electric Smart Metering
U-Blox Brings NB-IoT in Brazil
University of St. Andrews Developing New Smart Tags to Track Seals Using NB-IoT
Commsolid (A Goodix Company)
GCT Semiconductor
Gemalto
Huawei
Intel
Mediatek
Nordic Semiconductor
Qualcomm
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Riot Micro
Samsung Electronics
Sanechips Technology (ZTE Microelectronics)
Sequans Communications
Sercomm
Sierra Wireless
Simcom Wireless Solutions (A Sunsea Aiot Company)
Telit
U-Blox
Xiamen Cheerzing IoT Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19bfpw
