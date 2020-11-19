16:35 | 19.11.2020

$2.5+ Billion Magnesia Chrome Brick Market – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market by Type (Direct Bonded, Fused/Rebonded, Chemically Bonded, Fused Cast), End-use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region – Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global Magnesia chrome brick market is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these magnesia chrome brick in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Magnesia chrome brick are largely used in the iron & steel industry. The increasing use of magnesia chrome brick in iron & steel making and the rising construction activities is driving the Magnesia chrome brick market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Magnesia chrome brick market.

Iron & Steel segment is expected to lead the Magnesia chrome brick market during the forecast period

The iron & steel industry will continue to lead the Magnesia chrome brick market, , accounting for a share of 60.2% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. The increasing preference for high-cost, high-performance magnesia chrome brick is driven by by its applications in the lining of various furnaces, ladles, and vessels, which are governed by the operating conditions at each stage in the process of manufacturing steel.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Magnesia chrome brick

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Magnesia chrome brick market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of magnesia chrome brick in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Magnesia chrome brick in the Asia-Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The report covers the magnesia chrome brick market based on type, end-use, and region. This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types. It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies. The magnesia chrome brick market comprises major solution providers, such as RHI Magnesita (Austria), Visuvius (UK), Shinagawa Refractories (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), and Calderys (France) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the magnesia chrome brick market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increase in Infrastructural Development in Emerging Economies Growing Demand for High-Grade Magnesia Chrome Bricks from the Iron & Steel Industry High Growth Rate Witnessed by the Non-Metallic Minerals Industry Restraints Restrictions on the Use of Magnesia Chrome Bricks due to Growing Environmental Concerns Monopoly of China Over Raw Material Supply Opportunities Recycling of Magnesia Chrome Bricks Challenges Overdependence on the Iron & Steel Industry Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Policy & Regulations Environmental Protection Agency Reach Restar Value Chain Analysis Value Chain of Magnesia Chrome Brick Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain Macroeconomic Indicators

Companies Mentioned

Calderys Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd. Gita Refractories HarbisonWalker International JBTC KT Refractories Lanexis Liaoning Lian Refractories Co. Ltd. Magnezit Group Mayerton Minerex India Puyang Refractories Group Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd. Refractechnik Holding GmbH Resco Products RHI Magnesita RS Kiln Refractory Company Ruitai Materials Technology Shinagawa Refractories TRL Krosaki Vesuvius For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuqllf

