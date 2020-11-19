|
$2.5+ Billion Magnesia Chrome Brick Market – Global Forecast to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market by Type (Direct Bonded, Fused/Rebonded, Chemically Bonded, Fused Cast), End-use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region – Forecast to 2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global Magnesia chrome brick market is estimated to be USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3% from 2020 to 2025.
The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these magnesia chrome brick in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Magnesia chrome brick are largely used in the iron & steel industry. The increasing use of magnesia chrome brick in iron & steel making and the rising construction activities is driving the Magnesia chrome brick market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Magnesia chrome brick market.
The magnesia chrome brick market comprises major solution providers, such as RHI Magnesita (Austria), Visuvius (UK), Shinagawa Refractories (Japan), HarbisonWalker International (US), and Calderys (France) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the magnesia chrome brick market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.
Increase in Infrastructural Development in Emerging Economies
Growing Demand for High-Grade Magnesia Chrome Bricks from the Iron & Steel Industry
High Growth Rate Witnessed by the Non-Metallic Minerals Industry
Restraints
Restrictions on the Use of Magnesia Chrome Bricks due to Growing Environmental Concerns
Monopoly of China Over Raw Material Supply
Opportunities
Recycling of Magnesia Chrome Bricks
Challenges
Overdependence on the Iron & Steel Industry
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Policy & Regulations
Environmental Protection Agency
Reach
Restar
Value Chain Analysis
Value Chain of Magnesia Chrome Brick
Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
Macroeconomic Indicators
Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd.
Gita Refractories
HarbisonWalker International
JBTC
KT Refractories
Lanexis
Liaoning Lian Refractories Co. Ltd.
Magnezit Group
Mayerton
Minerex India
Puyang Refractories Group
Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd.
Refractechnik Holding GmbH
Resco Products
RHI Magnesita
RS Kiln Refractory Company
Ruitai Materials Technology
Shinagawa Refractories
TRL Krosaki
Vesuvius
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nuqllf
