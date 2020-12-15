|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:56 | 15.12.2020
$2.9 Billion Worldwide Thermic Fluids Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Thermic Fluids – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Silicone and Aromatic Based Thermic Fluid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mineral Oils Based Thermic Fluid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
BP PLC
DowDuPont, Inc.
Dynalene, Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
KOST USA, Inc.
Multitherm LLC
Paratherm
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
Solutia, Inc.
Thermic Fluids Pvt. Ltd. – Chimanlal Maganlal & Co.
Tulstar Products Inc.
Thermic Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogg4w2
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer