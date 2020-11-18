15:15 | 18.11.2020

20,000 Attendees Helped Raise More Than $325,000 to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

The 13th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) took over the Big Apple and virtual screens October 2-11, drawing more than 20,000 passionate fans, media and industry professionals to over 60 events benefiting No Kid Hungry® and Food Bank For New York City. The 2020 Festival successfully pivoted to a hybrid model and showcased a variety of new virtual offerings and the return of select in-person events – both aimed at supporting the culinary industry during the regrowth and recovery phase. With 100 percent of net proceeds supporting NYCWFF’s mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER., the Festival raised more than $325,000 for the two-leading hunger-relief organizations, whose missions are now more crucial than ever. The entire 10-day Festival was full of highlights at every turn, but a sampling of memories made include: Fan-favorite Johnnie Walker’s Behind the Burger Bash presented by Goldbelly hosted by Rachael Ray returned with a virtual twist on Friday, October 9 and crowned two new champions. America’s beloved morning radio show Elvis Duran and the Morning Show selected Stephen Parker of Black Tap as this year’s Prime 6 Judges’ Choice Award-winner for his Mulberry Street Burger. Over 500 attendees voted Josh Capon of Burger & Barrel as this year’s Goldbelly People’s Choice Award-winner for his entry, Capon’s “BLB”Burger. The award mark’s Josh Capon’s seventh win. Gourmands from around the globe joined the NYCWFF Goes Virtual Presented by Capital One series and learned in real-time, step-by-step recipes and culinary tips and tricks from the industry’s biggest celebrity and lifestyle personalities during In the Kitchen presented by Food Network & Cooking Channel and Cook from the Book. Each class featured a virtual cocktail kick-off lead by world-class mixologists. Fans joined the likes of Giada De Laurentiis, Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Rachael Ray, Jet Tila, Kardea Brown, Thomas Keller, Maneet Chauhan and more! Highlights from the series can be viewed HERE. A highly decorated roster of chefs anchored the line-up for this year’s Intimate Dinner Series which helped shine a light on the local NYC restaurant community during the regrowth and reopening phase. Each limited-seating dinner featured a premium tasting menu highlighting the chefs’ signature cuisines and paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio. Celebrated talent and personalities included Daniel Boulud, Dan Kluger, Einat Admony, Marc Forgione, Rocco DiSpirito, Laëtitia Rouabah, Gabriel Kreuther, Gabrielle Hamilton and many others. Several other stand-out moments capped off the star-studded Festival, including:

Beyond Takeout with Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, a Capital One Cardholders exclusive, delivered attendees a culinary kit right to their doorstep. Viewers followed along as the stars served as guides in making Simmons’ Butternut Squash Ravioli with Citrus, Sage and Hazelnuts.

Guy Fieri: Unraveled offered an in-depth Q&A session about life behind the scenes with the ‘King of Flavortown,’ and star of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Festival Founder & Director, Lee Schrager, with a special appearance and cocktail lesson by singer and songwriter Sammy Hagar.

The Corner Bar Cart: A Digital Cocktail Class with Johnnie Walker hosted by James Beard award-winning mixologist Lynnette Marrero taught participants the art of a whiskey highball and came equipped with a Johnnie Walker Cocktail Carryout Kit.

Goldbelly Presents Ess-a-Bagel at Home delivered a Saturday morning treat with Ess-a-Bagel’s COO, Melanie Frost, providing an insider’s look on how to make NYC’s most iconic bagel. The 14th annual NYCWFF will take place October 14 – 17, 2021! Stay up to date by following the conversation along all year on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF.

SAVE THE DATE: Be sure to mark your calendars as sister Festival, SOBEWFF®, will return to celebrate its 20th anniversary, February 24 – 28, 2021. The Festival may look and feel different but its commitment to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. and serve as a valuable resource to the culinary and hospitality community remains the same. Tickets will go on sale December 2020; please visit www.sobewff.org for more information.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $13.8 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

About Food Bank For New York City

Since 1983, Food Bank For New York City has been the city’s major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provided more than 80 million free meals last year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City’s income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put nearly $36 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank’s nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a limited budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org. Follow us on Facebook (FoodBank4NYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (@FoodBank4NYC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201118005734/en/