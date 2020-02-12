18:28 | 12.02.2020

2019 – Another Record Year for the St. Louis Community Foundation

With $101.3 million granted to 2,724 nonprofits in St. Louis and around the world, the St. Louis Community Foundation and its donors enjoyed another record year of giving, foundation officials announced today. Approximately, 95 percent of the granted funds were designated to nonprofits in the greater St. Louis region. The foundation also received more than $78 million in charitable gifts from its donors during the same period. “Without question, St. Louis is a charitable city that generously stands behind its nonprofits,” said Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation. “These results underscore the growing impact our donors and the foundation are having in the St. Louis region as we work together to make it a better place to live and work.” A year ago, the foundation granted $88 million to nearly 2,600 nonprofits, and received $66 million in donor gifts. “Our donors, regional nonprofits, and the area’s professional advisors value the local insight and philanthropic knowledge offered by the foundation’s community and charitable-giving professionals,” said Bond. “We are a resource and work collaboratively with civic and community leaders, nonprofits, and charitable St. Louisans to ensure a vibrant, equitable, and enriching future for our region.”

A Resource for Objective Data Collection and Research

In another 2019 development, the St. Louis Community Foundation will be home to the Center for Civic Research and Innovation (CCRI), which will collect and provide data and analyses for local entities and nonprofits that may not have the resources or capacity needed to conduct their own research. “Solid, objective data and analyses are essential for the responsible discussion and assessment of community issues and philanthropic initiatives, and that makes the Community Foundation an ideal fit for the CCRI,” said Bond. “Through the CCRI, we will provide objective research and analysis for the community, civic leaders, nonprofits, and other stakeholders, as we all work together to address challenges and leverage opportunities.” David Leipholtz joined the St. Louis Community Foundation and is anchoring the new effort. Previously, Leipholtz worked as director of community-based studies at Better Together. “Reliable and timely data are essential for any organization as it charts a path forward,” said Leipholtz. “The CCRI combines the focus of a dedicated nonprofit with the expertise found in the private sector, and will serve as a trusted resource for the community, businesses, and other organizations and entities as we work toward an equitable and thriving St. Louis.” In addition to the CCRI, other Community Foundation initiatives include Invest STL, which is a community development system that supports equitable neighborhood development throughout the region; and St. Louis Graduates, which is dedicated to eliminating equity gaps in degree completion.

About the St. Louis Community Foundation

The St. Louis Community Foundation is a nonprofit foundation composed of more than 750 charitable funds with total assets in excess of $500 million. Each fund represents a unique charitable giving partnership between an individual, family, or business and designated nonprofit recipients. Over the last 10 years, the St. Louis Community Foundation and its donors made nearly $500 million in grants to charitable organizations, with approximately 95 percent of those dollars remaining in the St. Louis region to support local nonprofits.

