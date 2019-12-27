|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:39 | 27.12.2019
2019 Asset Management in Oil & Gas – Thematic Research – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Asset Management in Oil & Gas – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
A well-designed asset management plan becomes even more important for projects such as these in achieving their eventual objectives. Asset management solutions are not bound by restrictions of scale or geographic distances and can be implemented to oversee multiple establishments from a centralized location. These solutions can help reduce equipment downtime, inventory control, resource management, save costs, and meet legal and regulatory compliances.
The industry also has to manage aging infrastructure to extract optimum performance from them while minimizing health and safety risks. Asset management solutions can play a pivotal role in making this happen, along with ensuring that operational costs are kept in control. These solutions also improve the overall uptime and performance of assets and prolong their operational life. Moreover, the growing need to curb greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas operations is giving added impetus to implementing asset management solutions.
The alignment of important strategic and investment objectives with efficient operational and project management procedures is of paramount significance for oil and gas businesses to maximize the value of an oil and gas field throughout its life cycle. This may include aspects such as efficient capital and operating expenditure management, maximizing production levels, and extending a field’s life. In making these strategic decisions, asset management solutions can help oil and gas companies reduce costs and mitigate operational risks. A sound asset management plan can provide a holistic approach towards enhancing visibility, collaboration, performance and generating higher value from operational expenditures.
Asset management can effectively address all core priorities of oil and gas companies – improving operational efficiencies; protecting the environment and its ecosystems; and health and safety of the workers. It is clear that operational efficiency is one of the primary driving forces behind the increasing wave of investment within this technology application.
Nevertheless, considering the growing demand from environmentalists for curtailing exploration and production activities amid climate change concerns, the oil and gas industry will increasingly turn towards asset management to limit the environmental impact of their operations and thwart another Deepwater Horizon catastrophe.
Aker Solutions
BP
Bureau Veritas
Chevron
ConocoPhillips
Cyient
Emerson
Equinor
ExxonMobil
GE
Halliburton
IBM
Infor
Lloyd’s Register
NOV
Oceaneering
Oracle
OSISoft
Repsol
Rosneft
SAP
Schlumberger
Schneider Electric
Shell
Total
Analyzing the objective of asset management program in the context of oil and gas industry
A brief overview of the asset management lifecycle in relation to the oil and gas value chain
Assessment of competitive positions of the major oil and gas companies and asset management solution providers
Identify the key trends for asset management theme in the oil and gas industry
Understand the asset management technology value chain for the oil and gas industry and identify some of the leaders and challengers at each stage of the value chain
Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and solution providers based on their exposure to asset management theme
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Maintenance is at the core of any asset management program
Digital transformation in asset management
North American companies turning to asset management to sustain aging infrastructure
Digital twin implementation is the main feature of asset management strategy in the North Sea
Asset management in other regions
Prioritizing asset management today could lead to potential rewards down the road
Connectivity layer
Asset management applications layer
Asset analytics layer
Services layer
Asset management providers
