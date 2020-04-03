|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:20 | 03.04.2020
2019 Fuel Cards in Spain – Companies Include Repsol, Cespa, Galp, BP, Shell & IDS – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Fuel Cards in Spain 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Fleet card volumes rose by 3.1%, from 4.2 billion liters in 2018 to 4.4 billion liters in 2019
Fuel card volumes will rise by 10.5% from 2019 to 2023, reaching 11 billion liters in 2023
Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.
Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.
Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.
Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Top 5 European markets, France, Germany, Italy, the UK and Spain.
Market Overview
Market Size
Market Forecast
Channel Share
Market Share
Major Competitors
Competitor Card Analysis
Cepsa
Galp
BP
Shell
IDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hx4xro
