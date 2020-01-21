|
2019 Oil Refining Industry in Belarus: Strengths, Weaknesses, Threats & Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Oil Refining Industry in Belarus 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This downstream energy sector report, Oil Refining Industry in Belarus is a complete source of information on Belarus crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Belarus and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals.
Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.
Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018
Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market
Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.
Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.
Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.
Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.
Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.
Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.
Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis.
Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.
Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country’s Refinery market against its peer group countries.
Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.
Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world
Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.
Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies’ business strategies.
Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information.
2.2 Market Definition
3.2 Role of Belarus in Global and Regional Refining Markets
3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018
3.2.2 Belarus Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018
4.1.1 Belarus Refining Industry: Major Trends
4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Belarus Refining Sector
5.1.1 Belarus Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024
5.1.2 Belarus Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024
5.1.3 Belarus Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024
5.1.4 Belarus LPG Demand Forecast to 2024
5.2 Belarus Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024
5.2.1 Belarus Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024
5.2.2 Belarus Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024
5.2.3 Belarus Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024
5.2.4 Belarus LPG Production Forecast to 2024
6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details
6.2 Belarus Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024
6.3 Belarus Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024
6.4 Belarus Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024
6.5 Belarus Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024
6.6 Belarus Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024
7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Belarus
7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details
7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries
9.2 Company1, Company Overview
9.3 Company1, Business Description
9.4 Company1, SWOT Analysis
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Strengths
9.4.3 Weaknesses
9.4.4 Opportunities
9.4.5 Threats
9.5 Company1, Financial Ratios – Capital Market Ratios
9.6 Company1, Financial Ratios – Annual Ratios
9.7 Company1, Financial Ratios – Interim Ratios
