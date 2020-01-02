|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
11:10 | 02.01.2020
2019 Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker, Issue 14 – DataWing Global, Planet Labs, Plutoshift & Seeq Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker – Issue 14” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The author’s Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.
The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated to upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships and implementation.
Planet Labs – Company Profile
Planet Labs – Analyst Viewpoint
DataWing Global – Company Profile
DataWing Global – Analyst Viewpoint
Seeq Corporation – Company Profile
Seeq Corporation – Analyst Viewpoint
Plutoshift – Company Profile
Plutoshift – Analyst Viewpoint
The Last Word
Scoring Methodology
Legal Disclaimer
Contact
Planet Labs
Plutoshift
Seeq Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfo4li
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer