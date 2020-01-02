ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
2019 Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker, Issue 14 – DataWing Global, Planet Labs, Plutoshift & Seeq Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker – Issue 14” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The author’s Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.

The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated to upstream oil and gas. Each issue contains detailed company profiles, an analyst viewpoint and an overall score for every start-up included in the issue. In addition, clients receive guidance on potential acquisitions, investments, partnerships and implementation.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Companies to Action
Innovation Target

Planet Labs – Company Profile

Planet Labs – Analyst Viewpoint

DataWing Global – Company Profile

DataWing Global – Analyst Viewpoint

Seeq Corporation – Company Profile

Seeq Corporation – Analyst Viewpoint

Plutoshift – Company Profile

Plutoshift – Analyst Viewpoint

The Last Word

Scoring Methodology

Legal Disclaimer

Contact
Companies Mentioned
DataWing Global

Planet Labs

Plutoshift

Seeq Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfo4li
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200102005190/en/

