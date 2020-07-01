|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:35 | 01.07.2020
2020-2021 Digital Agriculture Market and Impact of COVID-19 | Breakdown by Smart Farming Systems and Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “COVID-19 Impact on Digital Agriculture Market by Smart Farming Systems (Livestock Monitoring, Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Real-Time Safety Testing, and Climate Smart), and Region – Global Forecast to 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Post COVID-19, the global digital agriculture market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion by 2021, recording a CAGR of 9.9%.
The increasing demand for agricultural food products, shift in consumer preferences to higher standards of food safety and quality, and unavailability of laborers during COVID-19 are some of the driving factors for the market. However, the immediate standardization process and technological awareness among farmers are some of the restraints in the market.
Some of the major players in the global digital agriculture market are DTN (US), Farmers Edge (Canada), Taranis (Israel), Eurofins (Luxembourg), and AgriWebb (Australia).
1.2 Covid-19 Economic Assessment
1.2.1 Covid-19 Impact on the Economy – Scenario Assessment
2.2 Effect on Global Agricultural Production
2.3 Effect on Global Food Security
3.2 Impact on the Value Chain
3.2.1 Software Application Solution Providers
3.2.2 Infrastructure and Protocol Providers
3.2.3 Distribution and Logistics
3.2.4 End-Use Industry
3.3 Macroeconomic Indicators
3.3.1 Drivers
3.3.1.1 Increase in Agricultural Produce by Helping Farmers in Making Informed Decisions
3.3.1.2 Growth in Consumption of Animal-Based Products and a Rise in Demand for Higher Production of Animal Feed
3.3.2 Restraints
3.3.2.1 Lack of Proper Standardization Practices
3.3.2.2 Technological Awareness Among Farmers
4.2 Shift in the Agriculture Automation/Precision Farming
4.2.1 Disruption in the Industry
4.2.2 Impact in Customers Output & Strategies to Improve Productivity
4.2.3 New Market Opportunities
4.2.4 Risk Mitigation Strategy
4.3 Shift in the Livestock Industry
4.3.1 Disruption in the Industry
4.3.2 Impact in Customers Output & Strategies to Resume/ Improve Animal Feed Production
4.3.3 New Market Opportunities
4.3.4 Risk Mitigation Strategy
4.4 Shift in the Food and Feed Safety Industry
4.4.1 Disruption in the Industry
4.4.2 Biosecurity and Safety Solutions to Enhance Trade
4.4.3 Quality Management Systems to Combat COVID-19
4.4.4 Risk Mitigation Strategy
5.2 Scenario-Based Analysis
5.3 Most Attractive Market: Impact & Opportunities
5.3.1 Precision Farming: Soil and Crop Monitoring
5.3.2 Livestock Farming: Milk Harvesting
5.4 Worst-Affected Market: Impact and Opportunities
5.4.1 Farm Labor Management
6.1.1 Product Level
6.1.2 Application Level
6.2 Regional/Geographic Analysis
6.2.1 US
6.2.2 Asia-Pacific
6.2.3 Europe
6.2.4 RoW
6.3 Winning Strategies in the Industry to Gain Market Share
6.3.1 Short-Term
6.3.2 Mid-Term
6.3.3 Long-Term
7.1.1 Yield Monitoring
7.1.2 Field Mapping
7.1.3 Crop Scouting
7.1.4 Climate Smart
7.1.5 Livestock Monitoring
7.1.6 Real-Time Safety Testing
7.2 Geography
7.2.1 Introduction
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific
7.2.2.1 India
7.2.2.2 China
7.2.3 Europe
7.2.3.1 Germany
7.2.3.2 France
7.2.3.3 UK
7.2.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.2.4 US
7.2.5 RoW
8.2 Farmers Edge
8.3 Taranis
8.4 Eurofins
8.5 Agriwebb
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8yttv
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer