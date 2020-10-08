15:00 | 08.10.2020

2020 Cost Insight Virtual Conference Registration Now Open

aPriori, the leading provider of Digital Manufacturing Simulation software featuring design for manufacturability (DFM) and cost (DTC) solutions, announced today that the 8th annual Cost Insight Conference will be held on November 17 and 18, 2020. This conference is open to both aPriori customers and the general public. The venue for this year’s event is the World Wide Web – conveniently located on a laptop computer, tablet or mobile phone near you! No need to get on a plane and travel. This year, aPriori is bringing the conference directly to people’s home office. Furthermore, whereas the Cost Insight conference historically requires a registration fee of $800 per person, this year the entire 2-day conference will be free of charge.

Visit the Cost Insight 2020 Event Website for complete information and to register for this year’s program.

The Future of Manufacturing is Digital

2020 has been an extremely difficult year for global manufacturers and all the thousands of suppliers, partners and vendors that work with these companies. Articles about lost revenue, layoffs and furloughs, and delayed product launches have dominated the headlines since early March. At Cost Insight 2020, the goal is to put all of this in the rearview mirror and look towards the future. And the future of manufacturing is digital. Companies that continue to do business in traditional ways and resist digital transformation will be relegated to history as new, upstart competitors embrace strategies such as model-based definition, digital factories, automated manufacturability simulation, and web-based applications that facilitate collaboration for product teams distributed across the globe. This year’s Cost Insight conference will focus on how aPriori customers are recovering, re-building and re-inventing their product development processes to ensure that going forward their companies are better able to withstand unplanned shocks to the global economy. Here are some of the highlights of this year’s conference that attendees can expect when they register and attend:

Success Stories – with every Cost Insight Conference, attendees can expect to hear from aPriori customers that have pushed the limits of digital transformation and leveraged aPriori products to identify manufacturability and cost issues that have the potential to disrupt and delay critical new product introduction. Examples of customers already signed up to present this year include Caterpillar Solar Turbines, Alstom Transportation, and Signify.

Best Practices – for this year’s conference, some of aPriori’s premier subject matter experts will be delivering a series of Special Interest Group workshops that will showcase best practices learned from more than a decade of experience working side-by-side with customers to successfully deploy the aPriori software platform. These workshops will focus on topics such as: Migrating to the cloud from an aPriori on-premise deployment How to overcome supply chain disruption How to partner with your suppliers to eliminate the time-consuming and costly RFQ/quoting process Strategies for reducing the cost of current products so they remain competitive in the marketplace How to expand aPriori deployments in cost engineering and attack cost at the point of origin in the early stages of product design. Product Innovation – Over the past few years, the aPriori product engineering team has accelerated the introduction of new capabilities in existing products and introduced entirely new applications designed for the cloud:

Learn about Cost Insight Generate – an exciting new automated simulation application that requires no interaction from design teams to trigger a comprehensive manufacturability and cost analysis upon check of a new or updated design into PLM systems. Cost Insight Generate proactively notifies the designer only when a problem is identified and requires attention. Technology Showcase – Visit the aPriori Technology Showcase to see dozens of live demonstrations that feature the latest and greatest technologies that help inform strategic decisions for designers, engineers, sourcing specialists and buyers, cost engineers and product management.

Usability Labs & Product Management Meetings – meet in small groups with aPriori’s Product Management team to provide feedback on current products and get a sneak peek at ideas for new releases planned in the future.

Networking with Your Peers – a virtual conference platform provides for quick and easy connection to other attendees for one-on-one or small group meetings to discuss implementation strategies, lessons learned, or just share a few stories about what’s gone in the in the past year with old friends.

Who Should Attend?Product Designers & Engineers

If you have anything to do with designing or engineering a discrete manufactured product and want to learn how to use cost and DFM data to optimize designs and avoid errors that increase manufacturing cost and result in mind numbing ECOs.

Sourcing, Buyers, Supply Chain

If you have anything to do with sourcing or buying engineered components or assemblies that become part of your finished product and you’re struggling to find new ways to collaborate on should cost with your supply chain partners.

Design & Sourcing Team Management

If you are managing a team that is responsible for product design or sourcing, and you are being asked by your senior executives to report on the forecast cost of the product throughout the design cycle

Cost Estimating Professionals

If you’re a professional cost estimator working in either a big OEM or a mid-size supplier, and you simply can’t keep up with the volume of costing requests.

For More Information on Cost Insight 2020

For complete information and to register for the event, please visit the Cost Insight 2020 website. You can also follow the latest event updates on LinkedIn. Search for our event hashtag #CostInsight.

About aPriori

aPriori is the leading provider of digital manufacturing simulation software that brings product design and sourcing teams closer to production. By leveraging the digital twin within our digital factories, we automatically generate design for manufacturability (DFM) and design for cost (DTC) insights, helping manufacturers collaborate across the product development process to make better design, sourcing and manufacturing decisions that yield higher value products in less time. aPriori solutions are now available either in the cloud or on-premise. To learn more about aPriori, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006.

