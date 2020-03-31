|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:44 | 31.03.2020
2020 Global Forecast for Petroleum Refining Heat Exchange Units – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “2020 Global Forecast for Petroleum refining heat exchange units (2021-2026 Outlook)-Manufacturing & Markets Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report contains timely and accurate market statistics and forecasts on the market for over 140 countries. Published annually, it provides a unique and accurate estimate on market sizing for this equipment/material using a proprietary economic model that integrates historical trends (horizontal analysis) and longitudinal analysis of incorporated industries (vertical analysis).
Estimates on equipment or material sales (product shipments value) are published historically for 2012 to 2016, projections for 2015 to 2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2026. Product shipments include the total value of all products produced and shipped by all producers. For selected products, this can represent value of receipts, value of production, or value of work done. More than 140 countries are featured in this report as well as global and regional summaries. Product shipments value are presented in US Dollars and local currency units for historical and forecast years.
Regional summaries include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Percent shares are presented for each region as a share of the global market.
Product shipments values are also broken down by related costs, such as cost of materials, cost of fuels/electricity, contract work and value added, as well as capital expenditures, such as expenditures on buildings, machinery, vehicles and computers.
These estimates product shipment values are also considered market potentials because the calculations assume efficient, free markets. Estimates can vary in countries with inefficient, closed markets with such issues as oppressive regulations and tariffs, black markets, and political problems impacted a regular business cycle.
This report does not list key players/companies in the market but focuses on a top-down and outlook view of the market despite the existing and entering of market companies.
The Manufacturing & Markets reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Africa
Middle East
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
The Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Belarus
Belgium
Bolvia
Bosnia and Herzegonia
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei Darussalam
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Chad
Chile
China
Colombia
Congo, Dem. Rep.
Congo, Rep.
Costa Rica
Cote d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Georgia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guam
Guatemala
Guinea
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong SAR, China
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran, Islamic Rep.
Iraq
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Korea, Rep.
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyz Republic
Lao PDF
Latvia
Lebanon
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macao SAR, China
Macedonia, FYR
Madagascar
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Moldova
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Netherlands
New Zealand
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Romania
Russian Federation
Saudia Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Singapore
Slovak Republic
Slovenia
South Africa
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Sweden
Switzerland
Tanzania
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Venezuela, RB
Vietnam
West Bank and Gaza
Yemen, Rep.
Zambia
Zimbabwe
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer