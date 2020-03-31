12:44 | 31.03.2020

2020 Global Forecast for Petroleum Refining Heat Exchange Units – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “2020 Global Forecast for Petroleum refining heat exchange units (2021-2026 Outlook)-Manufacturing & Markets Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report contains timely and accurate market statistics and forecasts on the market for over 140 countries. Published annually, it provides a unique and accurate estimate on market sizing for this equipment/material using a proprietary economic model that integrates historical trends (horizontal analysis) and longitudinal analysis of incorporated industries (vertical analysis). Estimates on equipment or material sales (product shipments value) are published historically for 2012 to 2016, projections for 2015 to 2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2026. Product shipments include the total value of all products produced and shipped by all producers. For selected products, this can represent value of receipts, value of production, or value of work done. More than 140 countries are featured in this report as well as global and regional summaries. Product shipments value are presented in US Dollars and local currency units for historical and forecast years. Regional summaries include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Percent shares are presented for each region as a share of the global market. Product shipments values are also broken down by related costs, such as cost of materials, cost of fuels/electricity, contract work and value added, as well as capital expenditures, such as expenditures on buildings, machinery, vehicles and computers. These estimates product shipment values are also considered market potentials because the calculations assume efficient, free markets. Estimates can vary in countries with inefficient, closed markets with such issues as oppressive regulations and tariffs, black markets, and political problems impacted a regular business cycle. This report does not list key players/companies in the market but focuses on a top-down and outlook view of the market despite the existing and entering of market companies. The Manufacturing & Markets reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.

Key Topics Covered: User’s Guide Definitions and Methodology Executive Summary A. Global Summary B. Regional Summary

North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Africa Middle East

C. Country Details

Afghanistan Albania Algeria Angola Argentina Armenia Australia Austria Azerbaijan The Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bolvia Bosnia and Herzegonia Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Chad Chile China Colombia Congo, Dem. Rep. Congo, Rep. Costa Rica Cote d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Estonia Ethiopia Finland France Gabon Georgia Germany Ghana Greece Guam Guatemala Guinea Haiti Honduras Hong Kong SAR, China Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Rep. Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Korea, Rep. Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyz Republic Lao PDF Latvia Lebanon Lithuania Luxembourg Macao SAR, China Macedonia, FYR Madagascar Malaysia Mali Malta Mauritius Mexico Moldova Mongolia Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nepal Netherlands New Zealand Nicaragua Nigeria Norway Oman Pakistan Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Saudia Arabia Senegal Serbia Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia South Africa South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Sweden Switzerland Tanzania Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Venezuela, RB Vietnam West Bank and Gaza Yemen, Rep. Zambia Zimbabwe

D. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5f0yt

