18:52 | 14.02.2020
2020 Global Forecast & Outlook for Farm-Type, Power Take-Off hp & Wheel Tractors, Sold with or without Attachments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “2020 Global Forecast for Farm-type, power take-off hp, wheel tractors (2- and 4-wheel drive), sold with or without attachments (2021-2026 Outlook)-Manufacturing & Markets Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The 2020 Global Forecast for Farm-type, power take-off hp, wheel tractors (2- and 4-wheel drive), sold with or without attachments (2021-2026 Outlook)-Manufacturing & Markets Report, contains timely and accurate market statistics and forecasts on the market for over 140 countries.

Estimates on equipment or material sales (product shipments value) are published historically for 2012 to 2016, projections for 2015 to 2020 and forecasts for 2021 to 2026. Product shipments include the total value of all products produced and shipped by all producers. For selected products, this can represent value of receipts, value of production, or value of work done. More than 140 countries are featured in this report as well as global and regional summaries. Product shipments value are presented in US Dollars and local currency units for historical and forecast years.

Published annually, this report provides a unique and accurate estimate on market sizing for this equipment/material using a proprietary economic model that integrates historical trends (horizontal analysis) and longitudinal analysis of incorporated industries (vertical analysis).

Product shipments values are also broken down by related costs, such as cost of materials, cost of fuels/electricity, contract work and value added, as well as capital expenditures, such as expenditures on buildings, machinery, vehicles and computers.

These estimates product shipment values are also considered market potentials because the calculations assume efficient, free markets. Estimates can vary in countries with inefficient, closed markets with such issues as oppressive regulations and tariffs, black markets, and political problems impacted a regular business cycle.

This report does not list key players/companies in the market but focuses on a top-down and outlook view of the market despite the existing and entering of market companies.

The Manufacturing & Markets reports are an essential part of any GAP analysis, benchmarking project, SWOT analysis, business plan, risk analysis, or growth-share matrix.
Key Topics Covered: User’s Guide Definitions and Methodology Executive Summary A. Global Summary B. Regional Summary
North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Middle East
C. Country Details
Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Chad

Chile

China

Colombia

Congo, Dem. Rep.

Congo, Rep.

Costa Rica

Cote d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Georgia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guam

Guatemala

Guinea

Haiti

Honduras

Hong Kong SAR, China

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Iran, Islamic Rep.

Iraq

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Korea, Rep.

Kosovo

Kuwait

Kyrgyz Republic

Lao PDF

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao SAR, China

Macedonia, FYR

Madagascar

Malaysia

Mali

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Papua New Guinea

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russian Federation

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Singapore

Slovak Republic

Slovenia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Sweden

Switzerland

Tanzania

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uganda

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Venezuela, RB

Vietnam

West Bank and Gaza

Yemen, Rep.

Zambia

Zimbabwe
D. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmfy24
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005436/en/

