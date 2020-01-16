|
18:37 | 16.01.2020
2020 Great Plains Energy – Financial Results, Marketing Tactics, Strategies, Strengths & Weaknesses – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “2020 Great Plains Energy Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies” company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report is part of the author’s Competitive Analysis Series, which includes assessments of more than 1,000 companies worldwide.
Acquisitions and divestitures
Marketing tactics
Financial results
Strengths and weaknesses
Strategic directions
To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.
To complement the organizations’ internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5kdtq
