|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:15 | 11.02.2020
2020 India Cluster IIB Project Panorama – Oil & Gas Upstream Analysis Report – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “India Cluster IIB Project Panorama – Oil and Gas Upstream Analysis Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Key financial indicators including Net Present Value and Internal Rate of Return
Review of factors affecting the economic outcome of the field including development overview, geology, challenges, reserves and production with qualitative perspective on of the overall assets life with the publisher’s analysis on the asset’s future outlook
Detailed production profile for the asset, giving annual output rates for each commodity produced
Cash flow statements from our economic analysis of the asset including capital expenditures, operating expenditures and tax liability
Individual valuations for equity holders
Sensitivity analysis for asset value considering a range of factors
Benefit from an asset valuation derived from detailed research and modeling by our analysts
Basic view of various scenarios and its effect on the asset for risk or strategy planning
Utilize the quantitative and qualitative evaluation to ascertain trends within the region to inform decision making
Identify economic trends of an asset to determine investment requirements
Economic Analysis
Development Overview
Reserves and Production
Geology
Economic Assumptions
Appendix
Contact Us
Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1aya2
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer