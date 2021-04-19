21:39 | 20.12.2021

2020 On-site and BPS Move Forward With “Vision for Boston”

2020 On-site, Boston Public Schools (BPS), the New England College of Optometry (NECO) & Warby Parker continue their partnership with “Vision for Boston,” a program offering BPS students free, comprehensive eye examinations and corrective eyewear.

2020 On-site, the leading provider of on-site vision care, is moving forward with Boston Public Schools, the New England College of Optometry, and Warby Parker to provide free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to BPS children. The program, called Vision for Boston, brings the eye doctor to students in their schools. 2020 On-site’s licensed optometrists and specialists will visit approximately 20 BPS schools this holiday season. All students in participating schools are eligible to receive eye exams at no cost to them, regardless of their insurance coverage. Any student found to need eyeglasses can choose a pair at no cost. The Boston-based company has previously partnered with individual BPS schools beginning in 2015. In past years, 2020 On-site has visited over 30 schools in the Boston area and is looking forward to growing this number. There are several mandated health screenings for students required by state law. All BPS students in grades K0-5, 7, and 10 must receive a vision screening in school. Students are screened by BPS nurses and health paraprofessionals. In addition, NECO students and instructors also visit schools to assist with screenings. All students who do not pass their vision screenings are flagged as requiring a full eye examination. Families are asked to complete consent forms to permit students to participate in the program. 2020 On-site will provide students in grades 4-12 a complete, comprehensive eye exam. Any student found to need corrective eyewear will have the opportunity to choose a pair from Warby Parker’s Pupils Project assortment. Students in grades K0-3 can also choose eyeglasses, for no cost, if the school has a copy of a recent prescription, written within the last year. Through the program, Warby Parker will provide prescription eyeglasses to students that need them. The company has designed a line of glasses specifically for students that are part of this program through Warby Parker’s Pupils Project initiative. Vision exams will take place onboard 2020 On-site’s mobile vision clinic, an eye clinic on-the-go. 2020 On-site optometrists and vision specialists will conduct pre-testing, including capturing a high-definition image of the retina and an eye pressure test for glaucoma detection, before students receive a comprehensive eye exam using fully-digital, top-of-the-line equipment. “We are extremely excited to resume Vision for Boston and provide free eye exams and glasses to Boston Public School students,” said Alexis McLaughlin, CEO of 2020 On-site. “Giving back to our community is now more important than ever. This program is an opportunity to increase accessibility of high-quality vision care for all, a mission we work to fulfill every day.” Participating schools were recommended by Boston Public Schools Health Services Department due to their high need of vision support, while school administration and school nurses advocated for their school communities to participate. The participating schools include: BCLA/New Mission, Blackstone Elementary, Boston Arts Academy, Brighton High School, BTU Pilot K-8, Community Academy of Science and Health, Hernandez K-8, MATCH Charter School, Umana Academy and Timilty Middle School. If you’re a school district outside of Boston and interested in learning how we can visit your school, please reach out to sselcer@2020onsite.com Several school districts, such as Lowell Public School, have partnered with their school board or have applied for grants to bring this program on-site. About 2020 On-site 2020 On-site has been revolutionizing how vision care benefits are being delivered to companies and patients for 7 years. Its state-of-the-art mobile vision clinics serve over 450 companies in the greater Boston area. The company has also expanded its services to support BioPharma companies, CROs, and clinical sites to develop programs to assess their patients close to home, or even right at their front door. 2020 On-site has been deeply committed to expanding access to care for all since its founding. The startup has been a partner of the Boston Public Schools since 2015, donating eye care to students in need. A portion of the proceeds from 2020 On-site’s corporate business supports their schools program. For more information please visit www.2020onsite.com. About Boston Public Schools The Boston Public Schools (BPS), the birthplace of public education in the United States, serves nearly 55,000 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students in 125 schools. BPS is committed to transforming the lives of all children through exemplary teaching in a world-class system of innovative, welcoming schools. We partner with the community, families, and students to develop in every learner the knowledge, skill, and character to excel in college, career, and life.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211220005633/en/