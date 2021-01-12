15:42 | 12.01.2021

2020 Thematic Research into Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report explains how disruptive themes have been driving M&A activity over the last three years, analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market in the mining industry. The report also highlights the potential acquisition targets, explaining who is likely to acquire them and why. A total of 256 mining M&A deals valued at $50m or more were announced between 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2020, with a combined value of $137bn. The precious metals and mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) sectors saw the most M&A activity over the period, with 96 deals in the precious metals sector with a combined deal value of $53bn. The METS sector saw 44 deals worth a combined $32bn. The key themes driving these deals included industrial automation, the internet of things (IoT), extraction technology, robotics and big data.

Scope

The report analyses the impact of M&A as a theme on the mining industry The report evaluates how mining companies are utilizing M&A to realign their businesses with respect to changing market scenarios The report discusses key M&A deals in mining industry and identifies the trends emerging from these deals The report also identifies potential acquisition targets across the mining value chain and the thematic rationale that could drive these acquisitions in the near future

Reasons to Buy

To review the deal activity undertaken by mining companies. To understand the major trends that are influencing M&A in the mining industry To understand the COVID-19 impact on the mining M&A market To identify the key deal-makers and gain an outlook on some of the potential acquisition targets in the near future.

Key Topics Covered: Part 1: Thematic drivers of M&A strategy Part 2: COVID-19 impact on the M&A market Part 3: M&A activity in the mining sector over the last three years Part 4: Future acquisition targets in the mining sector Part 5: Deal selection methodology Part 6: Glossary Part 7: Thematic research methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txdpui

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005721/en/