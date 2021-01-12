ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:42 | 12.01.2021
2020 Thematic Research into Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report explains how disruptive themes have been driving M&A activity over the last three years, analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market in the mining industry. The report also highlights the potential acquisition targets, explaining who is likely to acquire them and why.

A total of 256 mining M&A deals valued at $50m or more were announced between 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2020, with a combined value of $137bn. The precious metals and mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) sectors saw the most M&A activity over the period, with 96 deals in the precious metals sector with a combined deal value of $53bn. The METS sector saw 44 deals worth a combined $32bn. The key themes driving these deals included industrial automation, the internet of things (IoT), extraction technology, robotics and big data.
Scope
The report analyses the impact of M&A as a theme on the mining industry

The report evaluates how mining companies are utilizing M&A to realign their businesses with respect to changing market scenarios

The report discusses key M&A deals in mining industry and identifies the trends emerging from these deals

The report also identifies potential acquisition targets across the mining value chain and the thematic rationale that could drive these acquisitions in the near future
Reasons to Buy
To review the deal activity undertaken by mining companies.

To understand the major trends that are influencing M&A in the mining industry

To understand the COVID-19 impact on the mining M&A market

To identify the key deal-makers and gain an outlook on some of the potential acquisition targets in the near future.
Key Topics Covered: Part 1: Thematic drivers of M&A strategy Part 2: COVID-19 impact on the M&A market Part 3: M&A activity in the mining sector over the last three years Part 4: Future acquisition targets in the mining sector Part 5: Deal selection methodology Part 6: Glossary Part 7: Thematic research methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/txdpui
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210112005721/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

15:49 Uhr | 12.01.2021
ROUNDUP: Kasino-Mogul Sheldon ...

15:42 Uhr | 12.01.2021
Original-Research: STEICO SE (von ...

15:35 Uhr | 12.01.2021
US-Anleihen bleiben unter Druck

15:33 Uhr | 12.01.2021
So viele Tote in England und Wales ...

15:31 Uhr | 12.01.2021
Deutsche Pflege-Verbände lehnen ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer