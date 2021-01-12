|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:42 | 12.01.2021
2020 Thematic Research into Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Impact of COVID-19 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mergers and Acquisitions in Mining – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report explains how disruptive themes have been driving M&A activity over the last three years, analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market in the mining industry. The report also highlights the potential acquisition targets, explaining who is likely to acquire them and why.
A total of 256 mining M&A deals valued at $50m or more were announced between 1 January 2017 and 31 March 2020, with a combined value of $137bn. The precious metals and mining equipment, technology, and services (METS) sectors saw the most M&A activity over the period, with 96 deals in the precious metals sector with a combined deal value of $53bn. The METS sector saw 44 deals worth a combined $32bn. The key themes driving these deals included industrial automation, the internet of things (IoT), extraction technology, robotics and big data.
The report evaluates how mining companies are utilizing M&A to realign their businesses with respect to changing market scenarios
The report discusses key M&A deals in mining industry and identifies the trends emerging from these deals
The report also identifies potential acquisition targets across the mining value chain and the thematic rationale that could drive these acquisitions in the near future
To understand the major trends that are influencing M&A in the mining industry
To understand the COVID-19 impact on the mining M&A market
To identify the key deal-makers and gain an outlook on some of the potential acquisition targets in the near future.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer