14:03 | 05.01.2022
2021 Insights on Smart Water Management – Smart Metering Solutions to Meet the Rising Water Demand in Urban Areas – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Smart Water Management: Disruptive Technologies are Transforming the Water Industry” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Digital technologies such as AI, analytics, cloud, and digital twin are playing a key role in the transformation of the water industry. The application of these advanced technologies helps water resource authorities (both municipal and non-municipal authorities) to address various challenges related to the monitoring of water quality, the improvement of infrastructure asset management, the reduction of leakages, and the reliability of water supply (ultimately ensuring efficient water management).
Although advanced technologies hold significant potential in terms of improving operational efficiencies, the water industry continues to remain slow to adopt digital technologies. This is mainly due to the fragmented nature of the industry, which makes it difficult to implement new technologies across the entire ecosystem. However, with the rapidly changing landscape, traditional means of water management will no longer suffice, and digital technologies will gain traction in the near future.
Growth drivers and restraints
Technology trends
Technology impact analysis
Key participants
Growth opportunities
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Methodology Explained
3.2 Key Digital Transformation Focus Areas in the Water Industry
4.2 Growth Drivers
4.3 Growth Restraints
5.2 Data Analytics Facilitates Centralized Water Operations Management
5.3 Intelligent Automation Makes for Smart and Cost-efficient Water Operations
5.4 Advanced Technologies Help Water Utilities Achieve Sustainability Goals
6.2 Big Data: Providing Predictive Capabilities for Asset Management
6.3 Cloud Computing: Enabling Efficient Operations Management
6.4 Artificial Intelligence: Bringing Automation to Water Management
6.5 Digital Twin: Enabling Evaluations in Safe Virtual Environments
7.2 DHI, Denmark
7.3 Olea Edge Analytics, The United States
7.4 Envirosuite, Australia
7.5 Itron, The United States
8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: AI-powered Solutions for Cost-effective Water Asset Maintenance
8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Cloud-based Analytics to Improve Operations and Comply with Regulations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2unla4
