15:57 | 18.03.2021
2021 Thematic Research into the Carbon Capture and Storage Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

CCS is the process of separating CO2 from industrial emissions and injecting it in a storage site to prevent its re-entry into the atmosphere. The site is continuously monitored over its lifetime to detect potential risks, which makes this process foolproof in permanently putting away CO2.

CCS is a complex process that is realized by the fusion of organic chemistry, geology, and advanced engineering. It primarily involves the isolation of carbon dioxide from other gases in the emission stream of an industrial facility. Oil majors, which are some of the largest emitters of CO2, are the leading adopters of CCS technology.
Scope
This report assesses the worldwide potential for CCS deployment.

It highlights the various trends influencing the CCS theme.

It evaluates the global active and upcoming CCS projects across various countries.

It analyses the CCS value chain and identifies major players across the value chain.

The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by leading oil and gas players in the CCS theme.
Identify the key industry and geographic trends supporting the global adoption of CCS technologies.

Overview of major CCS projects across the world.

Understand the CCS value chain and identify industry leader and disruptors.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players in the CCS theme.
Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive summary
Players

Technology Briefing

Overview of CCS
2. Trends
Industry trends

Geographic trends

Industry analysis

Global CCS capacity

Value Chain

Capture

Transportation

Injection and Storage

Services
3. Companies
Oil and Gas Companies

Thematic research methodology

About the Publisher

Contact

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avl0us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005678/en/

