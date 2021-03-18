|
15:57 | 18.03.2021
2021 Thematic Research into the Carbon Capture and Storage Industry – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
CCS is the process of separating CO2 from industrial emissions and injecting it in a storage site to prevent its re-entry into the atmosphere. The site is continuously monitored over its lifetime to detect potential risks, which makes this process foolproof in permanently putting away CO2.
CCS is a complex process that is realized by the fusion of organic chemistry, geology, and advanced engineering. It primarily involves the isolation of carbon dioxide from other gases in the emission stream of an industrial facility. Oil majors, which are some of the largest emitters of CO2, are the leading adopters of CCS technology.
It highlights the various trends influencing the CCS theme.
It evaluates the global active and upcoming CCS projects across various countries.
It analyses the CCS value chain and identifies major players across the value chain.
The report also provides an overview of the competitive positions held by leading oil and gas players in the CCS theme.
Overview of major CCS projects across the world.
Understand the CCS value chain and identify industry leader and disruptors.
Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players in the CCS theme.
Technology Briefing
Overview of CCS
Geographic trends
Industry analysis
Global CCS capacity
Value Chain
Capture
Transportation
Injection and Storage
Services
Thematic research methodology
About the Publisher
Contact
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avl0us
