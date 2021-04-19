12:46 | 30.12.2021

2022 Asian Metals, Minerals and Steel Directory – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Asian Metals, Minerals and Steel Directory 2022” directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The pace of change in the Asian metals, steel and minerals industry is far greater than the global industry average. As the world’s biggest region for the consumption and production of many metals and minerals, the Asian market is more important than ever to the global industry. The latest edition of The Asian Metals, Minerals & Steel Directory has been comprehensively researched and prepared, to bring you a fully up-to-date guide to Asia’s rapidly growing metals and non-metallic industries. This Directory will be extremely useful to businesses that deal specifically with companies in the iron and steel, ferro-alloys, non-ferrous metals and industrial minerals. The Asian Metals, Minerals & Steel Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Directories of Asian metals, mineral and steel companies that have ever been published. This powerful new Directory is your connection to the entire Asian metals, minerals and steel industries sector. Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the Asian metals, mineral or steel industries, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.

This Directory will enable you to:

Profile a market Build new business prospects Generate new customers Discover who your competitors are Make vital contacts Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers Source up-to-date company information Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

The Asian Metals, Minerals & Steel Directory includes:

Company Name Address, Postcode Phone Number Fax Number Email and Website Contact Person Products and Services

Benefit also from being able to:

Target New Leads and watch them quickly turn into sales Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate profile of your customers and prospects Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to Asia’s metals, minerals and steel industries.

Countries covered include: Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfm4vu

