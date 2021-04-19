18:45 | 14.01.2022

2022 Insights on Emerging Protein Alternatives for the Dairy Industry: Synthetic Biology for Closer Cheese Substitutes Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Emerging Protein Alternatives for Dairy Industry: Technology Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Next-generation buyers, primarily millennials and Gen Z, follow a healthier consumption pattern and tend to reduce their meat consumption for both sustainable and diet reasons. The rising number of lactose-intolerant people and the growing concern for animal welfare explain the rising number of health-conscious people and the global shift in preference to veganism or flexitarianism. Traditional animal farming methods and exploitation have created significant environmental damages. Therefore, current dairy manufacturing processes need to be optimized and require fewer resources, less space, and less energy, while generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Some organizations are deploying new technologies that have a less environmental impact but strengthen the sustainability credentials of their dairy products. As a result of a growing number of health-conscious European consumers reducing their animal-protein consumption and the significant rise in the number of vegans and flexitarians, the region’s interest in alternative protein sources is rising. North America is perceived as the most dynamic region in terms of technological advancements, the presence of a significant vegan population, and capital investments that drive growth opportunities for emerging alternative proteins in this region. The Asian population consumes plant-based protein products, such as tofu and soymilk, in their diet due to cultural and religious reasons. Differences among Asia-Pacific countries, in terms of economic and technological developments and the different regulatory frameworks in place, may affect the growth and adoption of protein alternatives to dairy products in this region. This research service focuses on providing a snapshot of current and emerging protein sources to develop dairy products. New technologies that can counterbalance downsides, such as nutritional deficiencies or off flavors are being developed. Microbial proteins from fungi, yeast, or bacteria are found to achieve almost the same texture as cheese. Human-cell-based milk is also gaining traction due to its bioidentical composition to that of human breast milk. This research focuses on the following alternative protein sources used in the development of dairy product alternatives for animal protein-based milk, cheese, butter, and yogurt.

Key Questions this Research will Answer:

What are the key challenges in meeting the requirement for alternative protein sources? What are the emerging plant-based protein sources and technologies that can help in development and commercialization? What are the factors driving research efforts and innovations regarding emerging protein sources in the dairy industry? What are the growth opportunities that emerging protein alternative sources in the dairy industry present?

Key Topics Covered:1. Strategic Imperatives2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

2.1 Global Trends Influencing the Adoption of Alternative Proteins 2.2 Growing Popularity of Alternative Protein-based Dairy Products 2.3 APAC to Emerge as an Attractive Market for Protein Alternatives in the Medium Term 2.4 Research Context 2.5 Scope of Analysis

3. Protein Alternatives for Dairy Industry

3.1 Key Requirements for a Viable Alternative Protein Source for Use in the Dairy Industry 3.1 Key Requirements for a Viable Alternative Protein Source for Use in the Dairy Industry (Continued) 3.2 Alternative Protein Sources 3.3 Technologies for Manufacturing of Alternative Proteins 3.4 Technologies that Influence Development and Adoption of Alternative Protein Sources 3.4 Enabling Technologies That Influence Development and Adoption of Alternative Protein Sources (continued)

4. Technology Assessment of Protein Alternatives

4.1 Nuts and Oilseeds as Alternative Protein Sources 4.2 Cereals and Grains as Alternative Protein Sources 4.3 Rice and Oats are Emerging as Popular Alternative Protein Sources 4.4 Legumes as Alternative Protein Sources 4.5 Peanuts and Lentils are Being Investigated as Potential Alternative Protein Sources 4.6 Avocado and Jackfruit as Alternative Protein Sources 4.7 Avocado and Jackfruit as are Gaining in Popularity as Alternative Protein Sources 4.8 Microbial Proteins as Alternative Protein Sources 4.9 Mammalian Cells as Alternative Protein Sources 4.10 Alternative Protein Sources and their Applications in the Dairy Industry

5. Funding and Investment Analysis

5.1 Snapshot of Funding and Investment in Alternative Protein 5.2 Plant-based Sources Lead Funding and Investment 5.3 Top Venture Capital Funding, 2020 5.4 Top Investment Funds and Accelerator Programs

6. Partnership, IP, and Research Trend Analysis

6.1 Focus Areas of Partnerships 6.2 Key Partnerships Across Regions 6.3 Focus Areas of Research 6.4 Key Research Initiatives Across Regions 6.5 Frost Perspective on Research and Partnerships 6.6 Higher IP Focus on Milk

7. Companies to Action

7.1 Sophie’s Bionutrients 7.2 Formo 7.3 Change Foods 7.4 TurtleTree Labs 7.5 BIOMILQ

8. Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Insect Protein for Better Nutrition 8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Microalgae Protein for Sustainability 8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Synthetic Biology for Closer Cheese Substitutes 8.4 Growth Opportunity 4: Incorporation of Digital Tools for Improved Flavor Profile

9. Appendix

