20:59 | 02.09.2020
$315K Grant to Help Refurbish 40 Affordable Rental Units in Jackson, Mississippi
BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have awarded a $315,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to the Mississippi Housing Partnership to renovate 20 single-family and 20 multifamily rental units for low-income families.
At least one-fifth of these units will be set aside for families dealing with transitional or chronic homelessness.
“With this project, we will provide renovated, affordable housing to families in various areas of Jackson,” said Timothy Collins, executive director of Mississippi Housing Partnership. “We’ll be serving families, including the homeless and families of veterans, who simply cannot afford the rent of most commercial properties in the area. It is our hope that these 40 rental units will help improve neighborhood stability by addressing economic and quality-of-life concerns of our low-income families.”
Mr. Collins said he was grateful to BancorpSouth Bank and FHLB Dallas for funding the majority of the $362,000 project.
“This is a project that can substantially improve the lives of families in our Jackson community,” said Brad Maley, BancorpSouth Bank president – Jackson, Mississippi, market. “We are proud to support the Mississippi Housing Partnership and join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to provide the bulk of the funding.”
FHLB Dallas awards AHP grants annually through members like BancorpSouth Bank to support the creation or rehabilitation of affordable housing units, among other uses. In 2019, FHLB Dallas awarded $17 million in AHP grants to 35 projects that will result in 2,122 new or renovated housing units. Of that, $4.6 million was awarded to Mississippi projects, and will result in 466 new or rehabilitated housing units.
“We are always happy to support projects like this one through our Affordable Housing Program because they have an undeniable impact on the community,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “By partnering with BancorpSouth, we are able to help Mississippi Housing offer these renovated units to low-income families at affordable rents. That’s a combination that is hard to beat.”
