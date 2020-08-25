18:05 | 25.08.2020

$35.38 Bn Advanced Process Control Industry Outlook, 2027 – Increasing Importance of Regulatory Compliance Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Advanced Process Control – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Advanced Process Control market accounted for $15.03 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $35.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include growing emphasis of end use industries such as petrochemical and nuclear power on safety, improvement and optimization of their processes, increasing importance of regulatory compliance, rising safety and security concerns and inclination of enterprises toward energy-efficient processes. However, lack of data control and improper or non-maintenance of APC are restraining market growth. By end user, the oil and gas segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as well owing to the high adoption of APC systems in the industry. This can be attributed to the fact that processing operations in the oil and gas industry are complex and need to be regulated on a real-time basis. Earlier, computation of the complex data associated with various operations required to be manually done, which was often associated with a vast scope of error. To avoid these manual errors, the oil and gas industry has started adopting advanced process controls and is likely to remain a leading end user of APC systems in the near future as well. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the significant-growing regional APC market due to the increasing demand for advanced process control tools from various end-use industries. The growth of industries such as paints and coatings, pharmaceutical and chemical in emerging economies such as India and China is playing a significant role in the overall development of the market. Moreover, growing environmental awareness among end use industries and strict legal regulations are also driving the adoption of advanced process control systems in the region. Some of the key players in advanced process control market include Siemens, Aspen Technology, ABB, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Rudolph Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, General Electric Co., SGS Group, Mavtech Technologies, ARC Advisory Group, LayTec and FLSmidth.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of COVID-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis 5 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Software 5.2.1 Standalone APC Software 5.2.2 Customized APC Software 5.3 Service 5.3.1 Consulting Services 5.3.2 Operation and Maintenance Services 5.3.3 Training Services 5.4 Hardware 5.4.1 Computing Systems 5.4.2 Control Systems 5.4.3 Interface and Display

6 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Mining, Minerals, and Metals 6.3 Food & Beverages 6.4 Energy & Power 6.5 Oil and Gas 6.6 Chemicals 6.7 Pharmaceuticals 6.8 Petrochemicals 6.9 Water & Wastewater 6.10 Paper & Pulp 6.11 Semiconductors 6.12 Manufacturing 6.13 Automobiles

7 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Sequential Control 7.3 Compressor Control 7.4 Advanced Regulatory Control 7.5 Multivariable Model Predictive Control (MPC) 7.6 Inferential Control 7.7 Nonlinear MPC

8 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By Algorithm

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Intelligent Control 8.2.1 Fuzzy Control 8.2.2 Neuro-Fuzzy 8.2.3 Neuro Control 8.3 Model Predictive Control 8.4 Adaptive Control

9 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Run-to-Run Control 9.3 Statistical Process Control 9.4 Fault Detection and Classification

10 Global Advanced Process Control Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction 10.2 North America 10.3 Europe 10.4 Asia Pacific 10.5 South America 10.6 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 11.3 New Product Launch 11.4 Expansions 11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Siemens 12.2 Aspen Technology 12.3 ABB 12.4 Panasonic Corporation 12.5 Rockwell Automation 12.6 Schneider Electric 12.7 Rudolph Technologies 12.8 Emerson Electric Co. 12.9 Yokogawa Electric Corporation 12.10 Honeywell International Inc. 12.11 General Electric Co. 12.12 SGS Group 12.13 Mavtech Technologies 12.14 ARC Advisory Group 12.15 LayTec 12.16 FLSmidth For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/480s2y

