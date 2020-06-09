20:19 | 09.06.2020

3DEO Ships 150,000 Production Parts, Breaking Ground in Metal Additive Manufacturing

3DEO, a metal 3D printing technology company, has shipped 150 thousand production parts for end-use applications. This represents a significant milestone for the company, which was founded in 2016 specifically to compete in high-volume metal manufacturing markets against conventional manufacturing techniques like CNC machining and metal injection molding.

According to Matt Sand, 3DEO’s President, “150 thousand parts is a terrific milestone for 3DEO. It validates our patented technology, our unique business model, and our mission to break metal additive manufacturing (AM) into high-volume production. Today, we routinely win bids against traditional manufacturing because of our competitive cost structure and material performance.” Until recently, metal AM has found success only with prototyping and low volume production in high-value applications. These segments are only a fraction of the total market, limiting the true potential of AM’s impact in manufacturing. 3DEO’s mission is to make metal AM widely available for mass production. 150 thousand pieces is considerable evidence that the company is realizing its mission and penetrating the high-volume market of metal parts. 3DEO’s CEO, Matt Petros, said, “We are especially proud of the fact that every single customer we are working with is implementing metal AM in production for the first time. 3DEO’s unique business model and patented technology are the keys that allow 3DEO to finally break through and win parts orders in high volume production where it was previously impossible.” Rather than sell printers, 3DEO’s business model is to become power users of its own technology and build an automated end-to-end industrial platform. Offering customers access to the platform to purchase additively manufactured production parts has been the real game changer. Matt Petros continued, “Our customers don’t want to buy printers, they really just need parts. The industry today is analogous to the server industry in the late 90’s, where people had to buy server infrastructure just to access their data. Companies are buying 3D printers today because there is no other way to get production parts. Our vision for 3DEO is to become the AWS of manufacturing. Our digital industrial platform gives our customers what they actually want–production parts–without any of the headache, cost, or complexity of scaling it up themselves.” “150,000 parts shipped is only the beginning for us,” said Matt Sand. “We are scratching the surface of what’s possible with metal AM in the $130 billion U.S. metal parts market. With our additive and automation software and hardware, combined with our world-class R&D team and quality systems, we are primed to scale metal AM into millions of parts next year.”

ABOUT 3DEO: Based in Los Angeles, California, 3DEO invented and patented several industrial technologies, including metal 3D printing, which is the core of its next generation manufacturing platform. The company supplies complex stainless-steel components in high volumes to customers in the medical, defense, aerospace, and other industrial markets. By working with 3DEO, customers get access to cutting edge manufacturing technologies in 3D printing, machine learning, and robotics. For more information, visit www.3deo.co.

