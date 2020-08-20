14:37 | 20.08.2020

3Diligent Enters Open Beta of New ProdEX and Shopsight Connect Software After Successful Closed Beta

3Diligent announced today it has successfully concluded a closed beta of its new ProdEX Connect and Shopsight Connect applications. Based on the success of the pilot, it has now opened the beta program to all qualified users. The new offerings – ProdEX Connect and Shopsight Connect – represent 3Diligent’s ongoing commitment to empowering distributed manufacturing. 3Diligent’s ProdEX is a manufacturing as a service platform for companies seeking custom manufactured parts on-demand, including technologies such as 3D Printing, CNC Machining, Sheet Metal Forming, Casting, and Injection Molding. 3Diligent Shopsight software helps job shops, machine shops, and service bureaus manufacture and deliver custom parts through a collection of quoting, project management, and quality assurance tools. Central to the new offerings are two key components: 1) job opportunities facilitated between ProdEX and Shopsight users utilizing 3Diligent’s team and proprietary matching algorithms and 2) enhanced connectivity throughout the product development cycle using integrated sharing tools, including Zoom video conferencing. “Connect represents an exciting step forward for our ProdEX and Shopsight applications,” said Cullen Hilkene, 3Diligent CEO. “In our current economy, it is crucial that people in purchasing or product development can still stay connected to their contract manufacturing partners. ProdEX Connect and Shopsight Connect increase that connectivity to levels surpassing even pre-pandemic times.” Users of ProdEX may now choose to submit RFQs in one of three ways: request a “ProdEX Auto” instant quote for rapid prototyping, request a “ProdEX PM” quote for well-defined products in which the ProdEX team will serve as project managers, or request a “ProdEX Connect” quote. Users that choose to submit their RFQ through ProdEX Connect will have the opportunity to release their request directly to their preferred suppliers through the portal at no charge. Users can also request introductions to qualified suppliers in the ProdEX production network for a fee. Those submitting requests to suppliers not in the ProdEX network will have the ability to grant their manufacturing partners free extended trials of the Shopsight software as part of the Connect workflow. “Having the ProdEX team select a few suppliers with different technologies and strengths opened up new possibilities that I wouldn’t have thought of,” said Doug Bartow, President of Upscale Pet Products, after completing a recent project using ProdEX Connect. After submitting requests, customers can engage with their suppliers using the communication and data management tools embedded in the ProdEX application. Their suppliers, in turn, can engage via the Shopsight management portal. The tools embedded in each application include video communication and screen sharing powered by Zoom, as well as RFQ/order tracking from request to delivery. “We want to empower companies with their transition to Industry 4.0. Especially for products that are in development or regulated industries, manufacturing challenges are often best solved when customers can directly engage the machine operator,” said Hilkene. “With ProdEX Connect features, engineers and buyers benefit from our Industry 4.0 tools, whether they are working with longstanding suppliers or seeking new partners from our vetted ProdEX production network. In turn, the operators using Shopsight benefit from greater opportunities to create and grow their customer base, and a suite of tools to help them assess, quote, and fabricate more effectively.” “Shopsight Connect is a great resource for us as a company, it allows us to make confident connections with new clients,” said Benjamin Heard of STS Technical, a contract manufacturing service that participated in the Shopsight Connect pilot. “The ease of messaging and meeting scheduling has shortened and made more efficient the quoting process.” Innovative companies and individuals seeking to use the new ProdEX Connect offering can learn more on the ProdEX website or sign up for a free ProdEX account. Manufacturers interested in using the Shopsight software and/or joining the ProdEX production network should sign up for a free Shopsight trial. About 3Diligent Corporation 3Diligent Corporation (www.3diligent.com) is a leading Industry 4.0 Software and Services company. Developers of the Vulcury Digital Manufacturing Platform, since 2014, 3Diligent has built a collection of services designed to empower its users to embrace and unleash the power of distributed digital manufacturing. It does so with its ProdEX, Shopsight, and Additive Consulting offerings. ProdEX allows engineers and buyers to procure custom parts on-demand from around the globe. Shopsight enables better job and machine shop operations through a suite of assessment, quoting, fulfillment, and quality tools. Additive Consulting offers a range of Industry 4.0 Consulting services, including custom installations of Vulcury Software for customers. 3Diligent provides 3Depot technology and material search tools to empower product development and fulfillment. Founded in 2014, 3Diligent proudly counts inventors, startups, SMBs, SMMs, and Fortune 500 enterprises among its customers. For more information, visit https://www.3diligent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005083/en/