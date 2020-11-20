|
11:05 | 20.11.2020
$4.25+ Billion Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market – Global Outlook to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market accounted for $1,010.11 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,285.71 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.
Economic need for precision agriculture and growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of technical awareness amongst farmers is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments for agriculture technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service plan of action enables the clients to obtain ideal agribusiness innovations as administrations under various moderate valuing models.
Based on technology, the sensing technology segment is likely to have a huge demand as sensing technology provides data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as adapt to changing environmental factors. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The need to adopt advanced technologies in the agriculture industry has driven favorable initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S. and Canada.
Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market include Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, IBM Corporation, Intertek plc, Kubota Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Naio Technologies, Raven Industries, Taranis PrecisionHawk, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc and Yanmar Co Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zqrs8
