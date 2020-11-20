11:05 | 20.11.2020

$4.25+ Billion Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market – Global Outlook to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service market accounted for $1,010.11 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,285.71 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. Economic need for precision agriculture and growing need to adopt agriculture technologies across the industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of technical awareness amongst farmers is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing investments for agriculture technology would provide ample opportunities for the market growth. Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service plan of action enables the clients to obtain ideal agribusiness innovations as administrations under various moderate valuing models. Based on technology, the sensing technology segment is likely to have a huge demand as sensing technology provides data that helps farmers monitor and optimize crops, as well as adapt to changing environmental factors. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The need to adopt advanced technologies in the agriculture industry has driven favorable initiatives, policies, and support shown by governments in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Some of the key players profiled in the Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market include Accenture plc, AGCO Corporation, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Company, IBM Corporation, Intertek plc, Kubota Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Naio Technologies, Raven Industries, Taranis PrecisionHawk, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc and Yanmar Co Ltd.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc. Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface

2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Technology Analysis 3.7 Application Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Service Type

5.1 Introduction 5.2 Equipment-as-a-Service (EaaS) 5.3 Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

6 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Data Analytics and Intelligence 6.3 Guidance Technology 6.4 Sensing Technology 6.5 Variable Rate Application Technology

7 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Crop Health Management 7.3 Navigation and Positioning 7.4 Soil Management 7.5 Yield Mapping and Monitoring

8 Global Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.2.1 US 8.2.2 Canada 8.2.3 Mexico 8.3 Europe 8.3.1 Germany 8.3.2 UK 8.3.3 Italy 8.3.4 France 8.3.5 Spain 8.3.6 Rest of Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.4.1 Japan 8.4.2 China 8.4.3 India 8.4.4 Australia 8.4.5 New Zealand 8.4.6 South Korea 8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.5.1 Argentina 8.5.2 Brazil 8.5.3 Chile 8.5.4 Rest of South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 8.6.1 Saudi Arabia 8.6.2 UAE 8.6.3 Qatar 8.6.4 South Africa 8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 9.3 New Product Launch 9.4 Expansions 9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Accenture plc 10.2 AGCO Corporation 10.3 CLAAS Group 10.4 CNH Industrial N.V. 10.5 Deere & Company 10.6 IBM Corporation 10.7 Intertek plc 10.8 Kubota Corporation 10.9 Microsoft Corporation 10.10 Naio Technologies 10.11 Raven Industries 10.12 Taranis Precision Hawk 10.13 Topcon Corporation 10.14 Trimble Inc 10.15 Yanmar Co Ltd For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zqrs8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005320/en/