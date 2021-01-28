7:00 | 28.01.2021

$ 4.45 Billion Growth in Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market During 2020-2024 | Featuring Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Charles Ross & Son Co. Among Others | Technavio

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the global industrial food blender and mixer market registered a YOY growth of 5.23% in 2020 and the market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006092/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis. Download Free Sample Report in MinutesThe 120-page report analyzes the Industrial food blender and mixer market by product (high shear mixer, ribbon blender, shaft mixer, planetary mixer, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The report offers competitive intelligence about market leaders, key industry opportunities, trends, and threats impacting the growth of the market. Also, the report includes information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. Download Our Free Sample Report to Know More

The industrial food blender and mixer market is driven by the rising demand for custom-designed mixers. In addition, the growing preference for a closed system with vacuum technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial food blender and mixer market. End-users across various industries are increasing the preference for custom-made mixers as they cater to specific requirements. This has become more prominent in the food and beverage industry as F&B companies must continuously focus on product differentiation and increase their product offerings to remain competitive in the market. Customized mixers allow F&B companies to seamlessly integrate mixers with their processing lines and avail long-term benefits. In addition, several vendors in the market are offering additional services along with customized mixers such as high-speed shafts, turnkey systems, and others. Thus, the increasing demand for custom-designed mixers is expected to foster the growth of the global industrial food blender and mixer market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasingMajor Five Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Companies:Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Alfa Laval Corporate AB operates its business through segments such as Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The company offers industrial mixers such as magnetic mixer, tank mixer, and powder mixer. Alfa Laval LeviMag is an aseptic magnetic mixer that uses a patented levitating impeller and advanced design to mix down to the last drop and maximize product yield.

Charles Ross & Son Co.

Charles Ross & Son Co. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of industrial mixers such as dual and triple shaft mixers, high shear mixers, planetary mixers, and static mixers.

EKATO Holding GmbH

EKATO Holding GmbH operates its business through segments such as Process plants and units, Agitator components, and Agitators. The company offers axial flow impellers, radial flow impellers, and tangential flow impellers. The company also offers a wide range of agitators such as reactor agitators (EKATO-HWL-N), industrial agitators (EKATO-EM), compact agitators (EKATO-FD/KD/HWL-A), agitators for small volumes (EKATO-FGL), and others.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG operates its business through segments such as Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The company offers DICON range of continuous blenders, and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) blenders. The company also offers high shear mixers, jet mixers, DIMIX mixer and carbonators, liquid mixers, powder mixers, and R&D mixers.

Kady International

Kady International operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of industrial mixers, mixing equipment, high-speed rotor-stator dispersion mills, and mixing systems, for fluid/solid systems.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformIndustrial Food Blender and Mixer Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

High shear mixer – size and forecast 2019-2024 Ribbon blender – size and forecast 2019-2024 Shaft mixer – size and forecast 2019-2024 Planetary mixer – size and forecast 2019-2024 Others – size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial Food Blender and Mixer Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC – size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – size and forecast 2019-2024 North America – size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive ReportRelated Reports on Industrials Include:Global Industrial Mixers Market – Global industrial mixers market is segmented by end-user (chemical, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, water and wastewater, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market – Global industrial high-shear mixers market is segmented by product (industrial batch high-shear mixers, industrial inline high-shear mixers, and industrial multistage high-shear mixers), end-user (food and beverage processing industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006092/en/