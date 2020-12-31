ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
$4.7 Billion Worldwide Fault Current Limiters Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Fault Current Limiters – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 5th edition of this report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Fault Current Limiters Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fault Current Limiters, estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Superconducting Fault Current Limiter (SFCL), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-superconducting Fault Current Limiter (NSFCL) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Fault Current Limiters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
ALS Ltd.

American Superconductor Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Gridon Ltd.

Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (STI)

SuperPower, Inc.
Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares

Fault Current Limiter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVEIII. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtcvii
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201231005154/en/

