ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:40 | 06.01.2021
$4 Billion Worldwide Rare Earth Metals Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Rare Earth Metals – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 196-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Permanent Magnets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd.
Arafura Resources Ltd.
Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.
China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd.
China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd
Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group Co., Ltd.
Lynas Corporation Ltd.
RISING NONFERROUS METALS CO., LTD
Rare Earth Metals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6u0t3
