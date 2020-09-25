|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:38 | 25.09.2020
$56.38 Billion Aquaculture Products Market: Breakdown by Species, Production Type, and Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Aquaculture Products Market- By Species, By Production Type, and By Region – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The global Aquaculture Products market is slated to accrue revenue worth nearly 56.38 (USD Billion) by 2026 and record the CAGR of about 7.4% over the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Aquaculture Products market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).
Furthermore, most of aquaculture systems depend on low-cost eco-friendly goods and services, and this will have positive impact on the aquaculture product business. This will prompt the demand for aquaculture products in the years to come.
Furthermore, integration of farming, aquaculture, fishing activities, and ecosystem management events are likely to influence the growth of aquaculture products industry over the forecast timespan. As per NCBI, implementation of aquaculture-based fishing activities across twenty-seven countries including 80 fish species and 2 million tons of fish products yield will steer the market growth over the forecast timeframe.
Development of new aquaculture products from varied marine species will further enlarge the market size in the years ahead. Growing demand for cod-liver oil and selective breeding of fish for enhancing farmed fish stock performance & traits will expand the business scope within the span of next few years.
Water pumps and filters
Containment equipment
Water circulating and aerating equipment
Cleaning equipment
Feeders
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Fertilizers
Seaweeds
Microalgae
Aquatic animals
Finfish
Crustaceans
Mollusks
Others
Medium & Large Scale
Brackish water
Marine
AKVA group
Nireus
Pentair plc
Aquaculture Systems Technologies LLC
Xylem
Pioneer Group
Tassal
Intl Fish Farming
luxsol.ru
ASAKUA
Thai Union Group PCL
Lifegard Aquatics
CPI Equipment Inc.
Aquafarm Equipment AS
Eastern Fish Company
Huon Aqua
GRUPO NUEVA PESCANOVA
Frea Aquaculture Solutions ApS
Reef Industries Inc.
Tan International
Aquaculture of Texas Inc.
Cooke Aquaculture
Cermaq
Lery
Grupo Farallon Aquaculture
Bakkafrost
Marine Harvest
Stolt-Nielsen
Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntqkfd
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer