12:28 | 15.09.2020

$61.88 Billion Commercial Greenhouse Market – Global Outlook to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Commercial Greenhouse – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Commercial Greenhouse market accounted for $27.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $61.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the market are higher yield compared to traditional farming techniques, growing population coupled with increasing demand for food and unfavourable climatic conditions for traditional agriculture. However, the high set up costs and the lack of awareness are hampering market growth. Commercial greenhouses are customizable greenhouses that feature different options and configurations and are designed to produce an ideal growing environment, which supplies to the requirement of the plants. Commercial greenhouses provide highly-controlled and stable environments for the cultivation of plants. Greenhouses enable reliable growth of plants despite the local climate, soil, or topographical challenges. Commercial greenhouses typically produce plants in large volume for consumers. Based on the equipment, the heating systems segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the heating systems are one of the important requirements for the good production of plants in commercial greenhouses. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of leading players, growth in research and development activities and the largest area under greenhouse cultivation. Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Greenhouse Market include Rough Brothers, Inc., Richel Group SA, Nexus Corporation, Lumigrow, Inc., Certhon, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Logiqs B.V., Agra Tech, Inc and Hort Americas, LLC.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments Strategic recommendations for the new entrants Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027 Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations) Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface 3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 Emerging Markets 3.8 Impact of Covid-19

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction 5.2 High-Tech 5.2.1 Heating System 5.2.1.1 Vents 5.2.1.2 Valves 5.2.1.3 Heaters 5.2.2 Cooling System 5.2.2.1 Sensors 5.2.2.2 Lighting 5.2.2.3 Fans 5.2.2.4 Cooling Pad System 5.3 Medium-Tech 5.3.1 Thermostats 5.3.2 Heaters 5.3.3 Exhaust Fans 5.3.4 Cooling Pads 5.4 Low-Tech

6 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction 6.2 Gutter Connected 6.3 Free Standing

7 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction 7.2 Cooling Systems 7.3 Heating Systems

8 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction 8.2 Fruits & Vegetables 8.2.1 Watermelon 8.2.2 Tomatoes 8.2.3 Strawberries 8.2.4 Squash 8.2.5 Pepper 8.2.6 Eggplant 8.2.7 Cucumber 8.2.8 Banana 8.3 Flowers & Ornamentals 8.3.1 Outdoor Ornamental Plants 8.3.2 Natural Flower Bulbs 8.3.3 Indoor Ornamental Plants 8.3.4 Cut Flowers 8.4 Nursery Crops

9 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Material Type

9.1 Introduction 9.2 Plastic Greenhouse 9.2.1 Polyethylene 9.2.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) 9.2.3 Polycarbonate 9.3 Glass Greenhouses (Horticulture Glass)

10 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction 10.2 Farm 10.3 Commercial

11 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, By Geography 12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 12.3 New Product Launch 12.4 Expansions 12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Rough Brothers, Inc. 13.2 Richel Group SA 13.3 Nexus Corporation 13.4 Lumigrow, Inc. 13.5 Certhon 13.6 Argus Control Systems Ltd. 13.7 Heliospectra AB 13.8 Logiqs B.V. 13.9 Agra Tech, Inc 13.10 Hort Americas, LLC For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/342cd8

