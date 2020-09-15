|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:28 | 15.09.2020
$61.88 Billion Commercial Greenhouse Market – Global Outlook to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Commercial Greenhouse – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Commercial Greenhouse market accounted for $27.24 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $61.88 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.
Factors driving the growth of the market are higher yield compared to traditional farming techniques, growing population coupled with increasing demand for food and unfavourable climatic conditions for traditional agriculture. However, the high set up costs and the lack of awareness are hampering market growth.
Commercial greenhouses are customizable greenhouses that feature different options and configurations and are designed to produce an ideal growing environment, which supplies to the requirement of the plants. Commercial greenhouses provide highly-controlled and stable environments for the cultivation of plants. Greenhouses enable reliable growth of plants despite the local climate, soil, or topographical challenges. Commercial greenhouses typically produce plants in large volume for consumers.
Based on the equipment, the heating systems segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the heating systems are one of the important requirements for the good production of plants in commercial greenhouses. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of leading players, growth in research and development activities and the largest area under greenhouse cultivation.
Some of the key players profiled in the Commercial Greenhouse Market include Rough Brothers, Inc., Richel Group SA, Nexus Corporation, Lumigrow, Inc., Certhon, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Heliospectra AB, Logiqs B.V., Agra Tech, Inc and Hort Americas, LLC.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/342cd8
