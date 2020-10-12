|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:55 | 12.10.2020
$7 Billion Worldwide Remote Microgrid Industry to 2027 – Impact of COVID-19 on the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Remote Microgrid – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 138-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Village Electrification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Grid Island segment is readjusted to a revised 16.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.4% share of the global Remote Microgrid market.
GE Digital Energy
General MicroGrids
S&C Electric Company
Siemens AG
Toshiba Corporation
Global Competitor Market Shares
Remote Microgrid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5x7gm
