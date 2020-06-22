|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:29 | 22.06.2020
$78+ Billion Worldwide Mined Anthracite Coal Industry to 2027 – Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Mined Anthracite Coal – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Mined Anthracite Coal market accounted for $59.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $78.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth are mounting execution of IOT in anthracite coal mining, increasing demand for anthracite coal in construction, infrastructural and manufacturing sector. However, strict policy and rules is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Anthracite coal is the most recent and most clean form of coal. It is created when bituminous coal is subjected to elevated pressure in folded rocks. Anthracite coal is the oldest and cleanest form of coal, with a minimum volatile matter and ash content. Anthracite coal accounts for around 1% share of the total coal reserves, owing to which, the product is very uncommon and more exclusive than other types of coal. Anthracite coal has the utmost energy and carbon content and smallest amount unwanted impurities among all coal types.
By grades, ultra-high grade segment is expected to grow at significant market share during the forecast period due to vast necessity of this in steel manufacturing industry. Ultra high grade anthracite is harder than other grade anthracite and has a superior relative density.
On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the quick development seen in the industrial sector and booming construction industry in most important economies in the region is major reason behind this growth. Asia Pacific having massive population base for which they need power generation at immense rate has further strengthened growth of the mined anthracite coal market in this region.
Blaschak Coal Corporation
Celtic Energy
Feishang Anthracite Resources
Glencore
Jindal Steel and Power
Reading Anthracite Coal
Sadovaya Group
Shanxi Jincheng Anthracite Coal Mining Group
Siberian Coal Energy
Vinacomin
Zululand Anthracite Colliery
What the report offers:
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5.2 Standard Grade
5.3 Ultra-high Grade
5.4 High Grade
6.2 Underground Mining
6.3 Surface Mining
7.2 Steel Production
7.3 Fertilizer Production
7.4 Power Generation
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
