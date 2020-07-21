14:00 | 21.07.2020

7X Energy is Ranked the #1 Commercial Solar Contractor

7X Energy, Inc. (“7X”), a leading solar developer with projects across the U.S., has been ranked the number one Commercial Solar Contractor, the Top Solar Contractor in Texas, and is featured as one of the top Solar Developers in 2019 by Solar Power World. The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers big and small. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service (developers, electrical subcontractors, EPCs, installation subcontractors, rooftop installers), markets and states. “The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. “All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year.” The company has installed 445 MWp in 2019, has 980 MWp under construction, and has over 280 MWp contracted. 7X, with its 4,000 MW development portfolio, has safe harbored 2,000 MW of inverters that will qualify for 100% of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for projects that are placed in service before the end of the fourth year of their start date (2023). “We are excited that we are ranked the number one Commercial Solar Contractor by Solar Power World,” said Clay Butler, president and CEO of 7X Energy. “In just four years, we have become a leading solar developer. Our continued success demonstrates the team’s years of experience in the renewable energy field, the quality of our projects, and the flexible deal structures we provide our clients. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of solar production for generations to come.”

About 7X Energy

7X Energy (7X), headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a leading developer in the solar industry. The company is independently owned and consists of a diverse team of seasoned industry veterans, with over 10,000 MW of collective utility-scale development expertise, focused on the development and sale of renewable energy to commercial and wholesale customers. Contact us at www.7x.energy.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development, and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors – including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets – grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

