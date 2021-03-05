2:09 | 06.03.2021

A-Gas Acquires Assets from H3R Clean Agents

A-Gas is pleased to announce the acquisition of assets from H3R Clean Agents in Petaluma, California. These assets will further our product availability and service capabilities to the fire protection industry in the western United States. H3R Clean Agents has built a reputation for their knowledge and top-quality products and services and will be a great addition to the comprehensive suite of services A-Gas currently provides. Bill Polits, Vice President of H3R, will be joining the A-Gas team as our Director of Sales and Strategy. Bill is a trusted leader in the fire protection industry with more than 13 years of experience. Currently, he serves as Chairman on the ASTM D26 Committee for Halogenated Organic Solvents and Fire Extinguishing Agents and is a mainstay at industry meetings and events. Bill will continue to be based in California and this acquisition will provide a platform for future A-Gas operations within the state. “A-Gas is a global leader in supplying innovative and sustainable environmental solutions to our customers in a variety of markets,” said Tyler Roberts, Vice President of Fire Protection at A-Gas. “This is a great opportunity for us to expand our industry knowledge and customer base. We are excited to work alongside Bill Polits as his experience will strengthen our commitment to U.S. growth and bringing these valuable products and services to our customers across the nation. The focus and passion of this winning combination in delivering services aimed at protecting our environment is unmatched in our industry.” Robin Critelli, President of H3R commented, “We are very pleased to have completed this transition of our clean agent business to A-Gas. While providing our customers with A-Gas’s unmatched capabilities and service levels to the clean agent industry, this change enables H3R to sharpen its focus on building the ongoing H3R operations. This is a win-win for all concerned.” About A-Gas: A-Gas (U.S.), headquartered in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a trading subsidiary of A-Gas International (headquartered in Bristol, UK) and is the World’s largest refrigerant recovery and reclamation company. The company’s core business offers environmental solutions and lifecycle management services for ozone depleting substances and global warming agents including CFCs, HCFCs, HFCs and Halons in the HVAC/Refrigeration and Fire Suppression Industries. For more information about A-Gas, please visit www.agas.com/us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210305005628/en/