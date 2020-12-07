14:13 | 07.12.2020

A US Oil and Gas Industry Achieves Substantial Savings and Identifies Profitable Growth Opportunities | Infiniti’s Recent Success with Market Research Solutions

Price fluctuations have increased substantially in the US oil and gas industry over recent years and significantly impacted revenue changes. Additionally, there has been a shortage of petroleum and crude oil in the US oil and gas industry, which has led to an increased dependence on importing. These challenges, coupled with price hikes, inadequate oil refining capacity, and lack of market-determined pricing systems, have created various challenges for industry players. Therefore, industry leaders are shifted focus to identifying potential risks and uncertainties and embracing new growth opportunities. Infiniti’s market research solutions help US oil and gas industry clients identify the optimal profitable growth opportunities, mitigate potential risks, and realize huge operating costs savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201207005061/en/Market Research Solution for a US Oil and Gas Industry Client: Our Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)To leverage Infiniti’s market research solutions for the US oil and gas industry and reduce the impact of price fluctuations, raw material shortages, and inadequate refining capacity on your organization, request a free proposal.“Shortage of petroleum and crude oil, increasing dependency on foreign countries, price hikes, inadequate oil refining capacity, and lack of market-determined pricing systems are increasing challenges for companies operating in the oil and gas industry,” says an oil and gas industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Business Challenge:

The client, an oil and gas company headquartered in the United States, was overly dependent on imported crude oil due to the shortage of petroleum and crude oil, which increased its demand-supply gap. Additionally, the client sought to expand their oil refineries and establish new refineries under the joint sector due to the added oil refining capacity shortage. They also wanted to gain a comprehensive understanding of the US oil and gas market landscape, identify competitors’ strategies and profitable growth opportunities. Therefore, the US oil and gas industry client partnered with Infiniti Research and leveraged our expertise in offering market research solutions. During the seven-week engagement, the client also sought to reduce dependency on importing, explore new reserves, and develop an improved pricing system.

Our Approach:

To assist the US oil and gas industry client, Infiniti’s market research experts developed a four-phased approach that included the following: Analyzing the current market landscape with a market intelligence engagement Evaluating pricing fluctuations and changing regulations using a market scanning and monitoring analysis Identifying and evaluating US oil and gas industry leaders’ business strategies with the help of a competitive intelligence engagement Assessing demand-supply patterns and addressing supply chain complexities using a demand management study

Speak to industry experts to understand the role of market research solutions in the challenging US oil and gas industry, and learn how companies tackle potential challenges, identify profitable growth opportunities, and increase operational efficiency.Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s market research solution, the US oil and gas industry client efficiently addressed the demand-supply gap and utilized their total production capacity. The client also identified the lowest export duties and gained a complete understanding of and adapted to factors impacting price fluctuations in the US oil and gas industry client. Additionally, the US oil and gas industry client identified profitable markets for expansion, expanded their existing refineries, and set up new refineries. Lastly, our market research solution enabled the client to achieve over 24% of operating cost savings.

