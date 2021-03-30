3:00 | 31.03.2021



ABLIC Launches the “S-5701 B Series” a TMR Sensor IC That Solves Reed Switch Limitations With Durable, Small and Long-life Features



ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the “S-5701 B Series” surface mount TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensor IC, a magnetic sensor IC with super-low current consumption, high magnetic sensitivity, long life and an operating current consumption of a mere 160nA.

The “S-5701 B Series” is a TMR sensor IC. However, unlike other MR sensor ICs such as Anisotropic Magneto Resistive (AMR) or Giant Magneto Resistive (GMR) sensor ICs, it features high sensitivity and super-low current consumption (160nA) making it an innovative product that solves the limitations of a conventional reed switch.

Reed Switch Limitations and the TMR Sensor IC Advantages that Solve ThemReed Switch LimitationsTMR Sensor IC Advantages that Solve Reed Switch Limitations

Vulnerable to vibrations and shock and easily breakable

As a resin molded product, it has greater resistance to vibrations and shock

More soldering work

Fewer processes required as it can be soldered together with other components

The magnets used cannot be shrunk beyond a certain size

About 1/10th the size of a regular reed switch

Current flows as long as the sensor is on making battery life unreliable

Nano level current consumption extends battery life significantly

ABLIC has now added a new product, the “S-5701 B Series,” a TMR sensor IC in a “Small, Smart and Simple” product lineup that detects horizontal magnetic fields allowing us to further broaden our customer base by proposing it to customers who are seeking a replacement for the reed switch.

Major Features of the S-5701 B SeriesThe IC’s average current consumption is 160nA when using a power supply voltage of 3.3V. About 1/6th of the current consumption of a regular AMR ICOperating voltage range: 1.7 to 5.5V, operation temperature range -40 to 125°C and satisfies a wide operating environmentEmploys a super-thin TSOT-23-3S packageHigh magnetic sensitivity BOP = 1.0mT products availableApplications

A reed switch replacement

Examples of products using this IC

Window open/close sensors, electronic keys, smoke detectors

Gas meters, water meters, smart meters

S-5701 B Series Product Detailshttps://hub.ablic.com/en/products/s-5701Websitehttps://www.ablic.com/View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005465/en/