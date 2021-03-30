|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL

3:00 | 31.03.2021
ABLIC Launches the “S-5701 B Series” a TMR Sensor IC That Solves Reed Switch Limitations With Durable, Small and Long-life Features
ABLIC Inc. (President: Nobumasa Ishiai, head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter “ABLIC”) today launched the “S-5701 B Series” surface mount TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) sensor IC, a magnetic sensor IC with super-low current consumption, high magnetic sensitivity, long life and an operating current consumption of a mere 160nA.
As a resin molded product, it has greater resistance to vibrations and shock
More soldering work
Fewer processes required as it can be soldered together with other components
The magnets used cannot be shrunk beyond a certain size
About 1/10th the size of a regular reed switch
Current flows as long as the sensor is on making battery life unreliable
Nano level current consumption extends battery life significantly
ABLIC has now added a new product, the “S-5701 B Series,” a TMR sensor IC in a “Small, Smart and Simple” product lineup that detects horizontal magnetic fields allowing us to further broaden our customer base by proposing it to customers who are seeking a replacement for the reed switch.
Gas meters, water meters, smart meters
