About the Coronavirus and Your Drinking Water

At Pennsylvania American Water, the health and safety of our customers, communities and employees is our top priority. We provide an essential service that it is critically important, and much like many other companies in the U.S. and across the globe, Pennsylvania American Water has established coronavirus preparedness plans. To minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have initiated our business continuity plans to help provide additional stability to our operations that include water/wastewater services to your homes and businesses. Pennsylvania American Water continues to monitor situational updates provided by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University as well as other state and federal organizations. We are continuously evaluating the situation and latest developments to determine how we can adopt and amend measures, as necessary, to support our customers and communities we serve and our employees. It is important for you to know that Pennsylvania American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface water supplies (e.g., those from lakes, reservoirs, or rivers) and disinfection of our ground water sources (e.g., underground wells). These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses. Our water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements. For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater please visit:

Environmental Protection Agency – Americans can continue to use and drink water from their tap as usualWorld Health Organization – Water treatment practices effective against COVID-19, WHO saysIn an effort to keep our customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania American Water will be placing a moratorium and discontinuing service shut offs at this time. We will continue to evaluate this moratorium as more information becomes available. Additionally, Pennsylvania American Water will begin the restoration of service to previously shut-off customers. The restoration may take some time, but we will work as quickly and safely as possible. If your service has been turned off prior to March 12, 2020, we will restart your service. Pennsylvania American Water has been focused on two high priorities as the spread of the coronavirus has evolved – the health and safety of our employees and the health and safety of our customers. As such, Pennsylvania American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments. For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit:

Center for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization

As always, thank you for your trust in American Water as we continue to provide you with safe, clean, reliable water and wastewater services.

