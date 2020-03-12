|
About the Coronavirus and Your Drinking Water
At American Water, the health and safety of our customers, communities and employees is our top priority. We provide an essential service that it is critically important and much like many other companies in the U.S. and across the globe, American Water has established coronavirus preparedness plans.
To minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have initiated our business continuity plans to help provide additional stability to our operations that include water/wastewater services to your homes and businesses.
American Water continues to monitor situational updates provided by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University as well as other state and federal organizations. We are continuously evaluating the situation and latest developments to determine how we can adopt and amend measures, as necessary, to support our customers and communities we serve and our employees.
It is important for you to know that American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of our surface water supplies (e.g., those from lakes, reservoirs, or rivers) and disinfection of our ground water sources (e.g., underground wells). These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses. Our water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements.
For additional information about the coronavirus and drinking water and wastewater please visit:
American Water has been focused on two high priorities as the spread of the coronavirus has evolved – the health and safety of our employees and the health and safety of our customers. As such, American Water will also be suspending all non-essential field appointments and will limit the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field appointments.
For additional information about the coronavirus, please visit:
