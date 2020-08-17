|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
7:59 | 17.08.2020
Accenture and Anglo American Extend Technology Services Agreement
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and global mining company Anglo American have signed an agreement to extend Accenture’s role as a strategic IT services provider to 2023.
The new agreement will help accelerate the development of Anglo American’s information management (IM) capabilities with new technologies and delivery practices through a collaborative approach to drive innovation.
It builds on an already successful relationship between the two companies that began in 2011 when Accenture was selected as a key technology services provider.
“Prior to the extension of the agreement, Anglo American and Accenture worked together to co-create future services and determine key priorities,” said Pavan Sethi, managing director for Accenture Technology in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa. “We are honored to continue our work with Anglo American and help fulfil their IM ambitions and mandate.”
As a responsible miner — of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, iron ore, steelmaking and thermal coal, and nickel — we are the custodians of what are precious natural resources. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock the sustainable value that those resources represent for our shareholders, the communities and countries in which we operate, and for society as a whole. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people’s lives. www.angloamerican.com
