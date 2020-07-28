|
12:59 | 28.07.2020
Accenture Awards Grant to Merivis, a Veterans Service Nonprofit, to Provide Salesforce Training to Military Veterans and Spouses
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Accenture Federal Services (AFS), an Accenture subsidiary, have awarded Merivis, an Austin, Texas-based veterans service nonprofit a $100,000 grant, including pro bono technology support, to provide Salesforce training programs for high-demand technology skills to help U.S. military veterans make the challenging transition to the civilian workforce.
The Merivis training teaches veterans how to automate workflows and maintain an organization’s Salesforce integration. Two cohorts of veterans from the San Antonio area and nationwide started the training in June, and Merivis will offer a more-advanced administrator training in the fall for two additional groups in San Antonio and nationwide.
“The training will equip veterans with critical skills to help them transition into in-demand technology jobs,” said Kate Perez, co-founder and executive director of Merivis. “This new grant supports our efforts to address rising unemployment and its impact on the veteran community by providing financial support to help us expand to San Antonio and continue our training programs. We look forward to continuing our mission to transform the careers of veterans and military spouses in partnership with Accenture and Accenture Federal Services.”
“At Salesforce, we know that veterans and military spouses offer unique skills that make them exemplary employees,” said Ann Weeby, head of Salesforce Military. “With our corporate commitment to match the Merivis grant, together we are upskilling and re-skilling the veteran community with new high-demand technical skills and the support to land meaningful employment. A win-win for the employers and veterans.”
As part of the grant, Accenture is providing pro bono advisory and technology support to enhance program outreach and build out capabilities to help Merivis create a more robust virtual community for veterans and engage the wider veteran community.
“The additional pro bono support will help Merivis alumni, volunteers and staff connect and provide support and resources to their extended community as they navigate today’s virtual environment,” said Ben Peavy, managing director of AFS’ San Antonio Advanced Technology Center and a lifelong resident.
Accenture has been a Merivis partner for several years, providing ongoing financial support, enlisting employees to serve as program volunteers, organizing internal employee giving campaigns, and hiring of Merivis graduates. The Austin office has selected Merivis to be the beneficiary of the annual Accenture Austin sponsored Veterans Day Memorial Walk every year since 2016.
Franklin Aldridge, an Army veteran, went through the Merivis program a few years ago in Austin and was hired by AFS as a system developer associate. “The Salesforce technical training is so valuable,” Aldridge said. “The mentorship opportunities and employment preparation help veterans like me transition into highly coveted careers after military service.”
Army Maj. Gen. George Franz, AFS managing director and defense cybersecurity lead, said, “This technical training gives veterans even more marketable skills so they can deliver an even greater contribution to companies, like Accenture, that are looking to fill key positions. In fact, Accenture is on pace to reach a goal set in 2015 of hiring 5,000 veterans by the end of 2020.”
To learn more about the Merivis Salesforce training programs go to https://merivis.org.
Salesforce, Trailhead, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
