11:29 | 16.12.2021

Accenture Named Leader for B2B Commerce and Digital Sales in Industrial Manufacturing by Analyst Firm IDC

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in business-to-business (B2B) commerce and digital sales for industrial manufacturing in a new report from research firm IDC. The report, “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment,” analyzes the capabilities of eight global information technology (IT) service providers that help industrial manufacturing companies execute their B2B commerce strategies and implement B2B commerce solutions. The assessments provide businesses with a framework to measure the service providers against criteria such as delivery model, portfolio mix and value delivered to clients; and for functionality and pricing model, which measures the each firm’s strategy, scope of services, innovation and investments, and delivery capabilities. In the report, IDC notes that “Accenture has strong thought leadership in the domain of industrial B2B digital commerce and in digital transformation of industrial manufacturers’ sales” and that “Accenture is highly recognized for its technology competence and project experience.” Thomas Rinn, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Industrial group globally, said, “In their effort to deliver seamless digital purchasing experiences to compete with established e-commerce players, industrial companies are focused on developing customer-driven digital sales offerings that can help them respond quickly to shifts in demand and identify leads efficiently. We’re thrilled to be recognized by IDC for our leading capabilities in helping industrial companies transform their sales processes to meet changing customer demand and create a superior purchasing experience.” Stefanie Naujoks, a research director at IDC and co-author of the report, said, “Accenture has earned a Leader position based on the strides it has made as an advisory and system integration partner with industry-leading platforms; and significant market success as a result of deal wins of B2B commerce engagements in major markets.” An excerpt of the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Commerce Services for Industrial Manufacturing 2021 Vendor Assessment” is available here.

About Accenture

Accenture's Industrial industry group helps industrial clients shift gears for growth in an ever-changing business environment making sure they capitalize on the opportunities of the Industrial Renaissance. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/industrial-equipment-index.

