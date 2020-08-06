ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:15 | 06.08.2020
ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2020.
About ACCO Brands Corporation
ACCO Brands Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones®, and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.
