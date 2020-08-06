|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 06.08.2020
ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.065 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2020.
