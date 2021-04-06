23:24 | 06.04.2021

AccuRisk Solutions LLC Joins The Ardonagh Group

AccuRisk Solutions LLC (“AccuRisk”) announced today that it has joined the Ardonagh Group and will operate within Ardonagh’s Global Partners Segment. Together with Amynta Group, the Ardonagh Group has acquired a majority share of AccuRisk as part of its international growth strategy to invest in leading platforms in attractive markets and product verticals outside of the UK and Europe. AccuRisk has increased their marketshare and industry footprint through organic growth and targeted acquisitions since it was founded in 2017. Its 82 person staff operates from offices in Boston, Kansas City, Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis, and Phoenix and last year wrote $137m of premiums. Medical stop loss has rapidly expanded in the US as employers look for alternatives to the fully insured market. AccuRisk has also expanded into the Captive and Ancillary service lines as these markets have significant growth opportunities in the US. AccuRisk CEO Dan Boisvert said: “The AccuRisk team is excited about becoming a part of Ardonagh Global Partners. “We have high expectations with respect to the future growth of the company and feel the combination of Ardonagh and Amynta support will allow us to realize those expectations. We will look forward to the next step in the journey backed by the scale and resources of a Global top 20 Broker. “Our team’s success is driven by our focus on creating and bringing innovative products to market that meet a very real customer demand. More than half the US workforce is currently enrolled in a self-funded health plan, and we anticipate further growth as employers look to create customized and affordable health insurance plans.” CEO David Ross said: “We’re delighted to be entering the US market with the acquisition of AccuRisk. They are proven leaders with a desire to drive the best results for their clients. Their data driven focus is designed to provide the next generation of healthcare solutions to their distribution partners. We’re incredibly excited that they have chosen to partner with us to fuel the next chapter of their journey.” About The Ardonagh Group The Ardonagh Group is the UK’s largest independent insurance broker powered by a network of over 100 locations across the UK and Ireland and a workforce of over 7,000 people. Formed in 2017, Ardonagh today brings together best-in-class brands including Autonet, Arachas, Bishopsgate, Broker Network, Carole Nash, Compass Networks, Ethos Broking, Geo Underwriting, Price Forbes, Swinton, Towergate and URIS. About The Amynta Group Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered, and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com. About AccuRisk AccuRisk Solutions LLC is a Chicago-based Managing General Underwriter focused on providing its producers with innovative insurance products and outstanding customer service. The AccuRisk executive management team is composed of proven leaders within the industry who are driven to provide better results for clients. AccuRisk partners with leading insurance carriers and healthcare visionaries to provide a comprehensive array of healthcare and employee benefit solutions. Their objective is to assist producers in providing their employer clients with unique and cost-effective solutions. Visit www.accurisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406006133/en/