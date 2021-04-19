15:00 | 11.01.2022

AcreTrader Raises $40 Million in Series B Funding to Fuel Strategic Growth

AcreTrader, the technology company that dynamically connects investors, land, and farmers, today announced it has raised $40 million in Series B funding to further empower its customers to buy and sell land smarter. Anthemis Group, a global platform, led the round, joined by all existing institutional investors in the business. The round brings AcreTrader’s total funding to $58 million since inception. Founded in 2018, AcreTrader utilizes proprietary technology to facilitate the buying and selling of land, one of the largest U.S. real estate sectors, exceeding $3 trillion in value, through a unique and streamlined customer experience. AcreTrader’s platform provides investors, buyers, and sellers with unique access to land, data, and tools that enable them to transact efficiently. AcreTrader’s Series B financing will enable the company to further scale its platform, expand its team of technology, finance, and agriculture experts, and work with more farmers and landowners to build a more robust market. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen that land investing can consistently deliver strong returns even when markets experience turbulence. AcreTrader is excited to provide investors with easy and unique access to this space while simultaneously helping farmers grow their businesses,” said Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of AcreTrader. “I’m proud of what the AcreTrader team has accomplished, and we look forward to further scaling our platform and to modernizing the land transaction experience for all parties.” “AcreTrader is on an exciting growth trajectory, led by a strong management team with a unique understanding of how to maximize value for both investors and farmers,” said Ruth Foxe Blader, Partner at Anthemis Group. “Anthemis is proud to help accelerate AcreTrader’s growth as it continues to develop not only a large repository of investible farms, but also a trove of important data to provide field-level information about farm sustainability.” This funding round marks AcreTrader’s second funding close in the past year, after the company announced its Series A in March. Over the last year, AcreTrader has grown the business over five times, welcomed investors and farmers from all 50 states, and offered the first international opportunities in Australia on the platform. About AcreTrader

AcreTrader empowers its customers to buy and sell land smarter through advanced technology, data, and expertise. Since its founding in 2018, AcreTrader has broadened access to buy, sell, and invest in land for thousands of investors, farmers, and landowners across the U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005413/en/