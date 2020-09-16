18:36 | 16.09.2020

Adera Development doubles commitment to mass timber construction in Metro Vancouver

Local home-builder Adera Development is doubling its commitment to build mass timber homes in the Metro Vancouver market. With hundreds of homes already in the development and construction process, Adera has set the target of adding at least 1,000 new sustainably-built mass timber homes to the region by 2025. Adera is fully engaged in their role to help turn B.C. into a global hub for mass timber excellence, including manufacturing, design and construction. “Mass timber is B.C.’s opportunity to leverage our immense natural resources and build homes using this leading-edge material, creating regional jobs which will support our economic recovery, and provide affordable housing for residents of our province,” said Rocky Sethi, Adera Development COO. Adera’s commitment comes as the B.C. government expands its support for the province’s mass timber manufacturing and construction industries. Mass timber can be a catalyst for new jobs and the development of clean, safe, beautiful high-quality homes and buildings across the region and the province. Premier John Horgan recently appointed Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon to lead the province’s mass timber strategy. His first tour in his new role took place at Adera’s Crest residential project in North Vancouver’s Central Lonsdale area. “Mass timber is the key to maintaining a resilient forestry sector and is the catalyst when it comes to expanding our mass timber building industry, led by companies like Adera Development,” said Ravi Kahlon, Delta North MLA and Parliamentary Secretary for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “I’m pleased to be working with municipalities and developers across B.C. to encourage the use of mass timber building products. This will not only grow new opportunities, but will also help us meet our CleanBC goals to build a cleaner, better future for everyone.” “It’s increasingly clear that the pandemic has been a major blow to B.C.’s economy,” said Eric Andreasen, Adera’s Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing. “Our forestry and construction industries have the potential to help alleviate some of that pressure. Developers and builders like us, together with the province, can leverage this opportunity to create more jobs, and more high-quality mass timber homes for British Columbians.” Adera Development recently placed the final Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panel on Duet in West Coquitlam, built using Adera’s trademarked SmartWood technology. SmartWoodTM provides enhanced sustainability and acoustical performance equal to or better than concrete built to code. Duet features two mass timber buildings: Duet Urban Flats and Duet Cityhomes. Duet Urban Flats is a collection of 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom homes complete with stunning West Coast views of Burnaby Mountain, Simon Fraser University and the North Shore Mountains from the expansive common rooftop lanai. Homes at Duet Urban Flats will be move-in ready this year. Duet Cityhomes is a boutique collection of 60 garden and two-story townhomes complete with private rooftop lanais. Offering private outdoor entries and ample private outdoor space, this community offers housing to the “missing middle” segment of the housing ladder. Duet is well connected to the region via the rapid transit hub of West Coquitlam just a short walk away. The project features functional, optimized floor plans, and is built with CLT, a key component of Adera’s SmartWood™ method, which is a more efficient, sustainable and carbon-friendly process of building. Adera is working with local mass timber manufacturers who are accessing regionally harvested lumber to produce the building materials. This includes Penticton-based Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation and Castlegar-based Kalesnikoff Mass Timber and Lumber. The Vancouver region is a vanguard for large-scale mass timber construction and Adera is at the forefront of a movement that is leading towards cleaner buildings that fight against climate change. In partnership with TELUS, Duet features advanced security, connectivity and control of their homes through the TELUS SmartHome Security App. Residents will experience the highest connectivity rates in North America. Owners who work from home will also benefit from Adera’s QuietHome system, which uses SmartWood to reduce sound transference in the building, offering acoustical performance equivalent to or better than concrete built to code. Duet’s onsite presentation centre is now open for private appointments. The public grand opening will be held on Saturday, September 26th complete with both an in-person and virtual performance by a duet of performers from the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. The Adera team has developed a thorough health and safety plan to ensure that every visitor can have a comfortable and safe experience in our space. Adera COO Rocky Sethi will be moderating an Urban Development Institute (UDI) webinar about the future of mass timber in B.C. on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 9:30am-10:30am Pacific. More details are available at udi.bc.ca.

About Adera Development:

Adera is a Vancouver-based residential and commercial developer, that is among the most active developers of mass timber homes in North America. At Adera, we know that the environment, family and communities are inextricably linked, and we all have the responsibility of building a better future. In order to provide a secure future for our families, our customers and those who make our community whole, we are committed to finding better ways to build. To learn more, visit Adera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005796/en/