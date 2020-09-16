|
20:30 | 16.09.2020
ADM and CDP Launch Climate Week with Panel on ESG and Business Performance
To kick off Climate Week, ADM (NYSE: ADM) and CDP will be co-hosting an online panel discussion, Nourishing Resilience: ESG as a Tool for Sustainable Food and Ag Growth, on Monday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.
The session features:
Ray Young, Chief Financial Officer, ADM;
Bruno Sarda, President, CDP North America;
Amy Senter, Vice President, Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer, Kellogg Company;
Moderator Emily Chasan, ESG journalist.
Thought leaders across the global food value chain, the ESG investment and measurement communities will examine how responsible sourcing practices can build a more resilient and sustainable food system. The discussion will focus on how ESG disclosures and related business efforts now inform decision-making and drive long-term financial performance.
The event will take place online. Registration is available here. A link will also be available on the event website to join at the start of the event.
Source: Corporate release
