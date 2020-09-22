|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:29 | 22.09.2020
ADM Announces Pricing of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Securities
ADM (NYSE: ADM) today announced the following consideration to be paid for its previously announced cash tender offers for up to $664,843,000 aggregate principal amount of its below-listed outstanding debentures and notes (the “Securities”).
039483 AP7
1
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+175 bps
$30.00
$2,091.68
6.450%
039483 AX0
2
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+90 bps
$30.00
$1,587.54
5.765%
039483 BC5
3
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+85 bps
$30.00
$1,570.73
4.535%
039483 BE1
4
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+85 bps
$30.00
$1,385.42
4.016%
039483 BH4
5
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+80 bps
$30.00
$1,319.08
6.750%
039483 AN2
6
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+65 bps
$30.00
$1,373.63
7.500%
039483 AM4
7
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+65 bps
$30.00
$1,382.93
6.625%
039483 AR3
8
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+70 bps
$30.00
$1,425.79
5.375%
039483 AU6
9
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+90 bps
$30.00
$1,507.11
3.750%
039483 BM3
10
1.250% UST due
1.412%
+80 bps
$30.00
$1,306.96
7.000%
039483 AS1
11
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+70 bps
$30.00
$1,542.55
5.935%
039483 AT9
12
0.625% UST due
0.664%
+65 bps
$30.00
$1,512.33
*
Per $1,000 principal amount of Securities accepted for purchase and Total Consideration amounts include Early Tender Payments.
The reference yield was determined by BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, the lead dealer managers for the tender offers, based on the bid-side price for the applicable U.S. Treasury reference security at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, as described in the Offer to Purchase dated September 8, 2020 (as may be supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).
Holders who tendered Securities by 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2020, are eligible to receive the applicable total consideration (which includes the applicable early tender payment set out above). The applicable total consideration was determined as described in the Offer to Purchase based on the present value of future payments on the applicable Securities discounted to the Early Settlement Date at a rate equal to the sum of the yield to maturity for the applicable reference security, calculated by the lead dealer managers based on the bid-side price at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, plus the applicable fixed spread, minus accrued interest up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date, which is currently expected to be September 23, 2020.
It is expected that ADM will purchase up to $664,843,000 aggregate principal amount of the above-listed tendered Securities on the Early Settlement Date, which represents the full amount of the Securities tendered and not withdrawn by the Early Tender Time.
Withdrawal rights for the tender offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2020.
The consummation of the tender offers is conditioned upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.
For additional information regarding the terms of the tender offers, please contact: BofA Securities at (980) 387-3907 (collect) or debt_advisory@bofa.com or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-3424 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the tendering of Securities may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 859-8509 (toll free) or (212) 269-5550 (collect) or at adm@dfking.com.
ADM’s obligations to accept any Securities tendered and to pay the applicable consideration for them are set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal. This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the tender offers. Subject to applicable law, ADM may amend, extend or, subject to certain conditions, terminate the tender offers.
