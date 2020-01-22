16:00 | 22.01.2020

ADM Named to FORTUNE Magazine’s Most Admired Company List for 12th Consecutive Year

ADM (NYSE: ADM) was named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by FORTUNE Magazine for the 12th year in a row. FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry. For 2020, the list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria — from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking was based on a survey of some 3,770 executives, analysts and directors, and included 680 companies in 30 countries. “To be included on this list for the past 12 years is a tribute to our team of 40,000 employees and the work they do every day to enrich the quality of life the world over,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are extremely honored to once again be recognized as one of the most admired companies in our industry.”

At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at www.adm.com.

