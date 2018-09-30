|
22:05 | 29.07.2020
ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.84 per Share, $0.85 per Share on an Adjusted Basis
ADM (NYSE: ADM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“This was another strong quarter for ADM. I am proud of our team’s excellent work, as their execution of our strategy continued to deliver results,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “Through good and challenging times alike, we have kept a strong and steady focus on transforming and improving our company. Thanks to that work, and thanks to the ADM colleagues who have gone above and beyond to support our customers and the global food supply chain, we are delivering on our purpose by providing high quality nutrition around the world.
“We’re also living up to our ideals,” Luciano continued. “From our ambitious new sustainability goals, to the continued expansion of products and services to meet evolving consumer needs, to the critical efforts we are all making to protect our employees and support our communities during challenging times, our team is making a positive impact.
“As we advance our strategy, we are increasingly seeing growing benefits flow to our bottom line. Our team is exceeding the targets we’ve set for those factors under our control, and as we look at the second half of the year, we’ll continue to advance our key focus areas: optimizing business performance, accelerating Readiness – which has been critical to our resilience and agility this year – and harvesting the benefits of strategic growth investments, especially in our Nutrition segment. We are in a strong position, with great momentum, and we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver strong earnings and returns in 2020 and beyond.”
Ag Services and Oilseeds
413
362
Carbohydrate Solutions
195
192
Nutrition
158
117
Other Business
38
11
EPS as reported of $0.84 includes a $0.02 per share charge related to asset impairment and restructuring accruals, a $0.02 per share charge related to early debt extinguishment, and a $0.03 per share credit related to the gain on sale of certain assets. Adjusted EPS, which excludes these items, was $0.85.1
Ag Services results were substantially better year over year. Strong execution in South America helped deliver record quarterly origination and export volumes in a significantly improved margin environment, driven by a weaker Brazilian Real and strong farmer selling. Global trade delivered another strong quarter, as countries looked to secure stable supplies of food amid the pandemic. Lower interior grain margins affected results in North America.
Crushing was lower versus the prior-year period. South America delivered significantly higher year-over-year results in an environment of solid domestic meal demand and the weaker Brazilian Real. In EMEAI, crush volumes and margins remained solid. In North America, margins were impacted by COVID-19 effects on customers.
Refined Products and Other was higher year over year, driven by improved biodiesel volumes and margins in North and South America as well as strong volumes and margins in refined and packaged oils in South America. Demand was lower for biodiesel in EMEAI, and edible oils in both EMEAI and North America.
Wilmar results were lower year over year.
Starches and Sweeteners was lower year over year. Results were impacted by lower food service demand in North America and mark-to-market losses on corn oil contracts, partially offset by lower net raw material costs and strong risk management results. Wheat milling had another strong quarter, as solid retail demand and footprint optimization initiatives continued to drive results.
Vantage Corn Processors results were higher than the second quarter of 2019, driven by favorable risk management results on inventory positions and strong demand for industrial ethanol. While average industry ethanol margins were down versus the prior year, prices and margins improved throughout the quarter as lower production, including two idled ADM dry mills, and some recovery in driving miles led to falling industry stocks.
Human Nutrition results were higher versus the prior-year quarter. Flavors continued to deliver solid results, as favorable sales mix and margin expansion in North America was offset by some softness in EMEAI. Strong execution to meet rising customer demand for plant-based proteins and edible beans drove higher results in Specialty Ingredients. Health & Wellness delivered higher performance on strong sales for probiotics, improved volumes and margins in fiber, and additional fermentation income.
Animal Nutrition was again higher year over year. Despite impacts from COVID-19 on demand in some regions, continued execution on Neovia synergies, robust demand for pet food and treats, and improvement in amino acids drove better results.
Segment operating profit of $813 million for the quarter includes charges related to asset impairment and restructuring activities of $14 million ($0.02 per share) and gains on the sale of certain assets of $23 million ($0.03 per share).
In Corporate results, interest expense decreased due to lower average borrowing costs from liability management actions taken in late 2019. Unallocated corporate costs for the quarter were higher year over year due to higher variable performance-related compensation expense accruals, and transfers of costs from business segments into Corporate due to centralization of certain activities. Other charges declined due to improved foreign hedging results on intercompany funding and improved investment performance. Corporate results also included debt extinguishment expenses of $14 million related to the early retirement of a bond.
The effective tax rate for the quarter was approximately 14 percent, very similar to the 13 percent in the prior year.
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
Change
2020
2019
Change
Specified items:
(Gains) losses on sales of assets and businesses
(23
)
—
(23
)
(23
)
(12
)
(11
)
Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges
14
37
(23
)
58
46
12
Ag Services
171
90
81
335
165
170
Crushing
113
139
(26
)
183
355
(172
)
Refined Products and Other
78
71
7
159
143
16
Wilmar
51
62
(11
)
158
116
42
177
215
(38
)
276
350
(74
)
Vantage Corn Processors
18
(23
)
41
(13
)
(62
)
49
Human Nutrition
131
103
28
244
191
53
Animal Nutrition
27
14
13
56
7
49
Interest expense – net
(86
)
(101
)
15
(163
)
(191
)
28
Unallocated corporate costs
(194
)
(132
)
(62
)
(383
)
(315
)
(68
)
Other charges
35
(12
)
47
(17
)
(18
)
1
Specified items:
LIFO credit (charge)
—
(25
)
25
91
(26
)
117
Early debt repayment expenses
(14
)
—
(14
)
(14
)
—
(14
)
Expenses related to acquisitions
—
—
—
—
(14
)
14
Impairment and restructuring charges
(2
)
(101
)
99
1
(103
)
104
Segment operating profit is ADM’s consolidated income from operations before income tax excluding corporate items. Adjusted segment operating profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, is segment operating profit excluding specified items. Management believes that segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are useful measures of ADM’s performance because they provide investors information about ADM’s business unit performance excluding corporate overhead costs as well as specified items. Segment operating profit and adjusted segment operating profit are not measures of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered alternatives to income before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, or any other measure of consolidated operating results under U.S. GAAP.
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Revenues
$
16,281
$
16,297
$
31,251
$
31,601
Cost of products sold (1)
15,173
15,325
29,192
29,701
Gross profit
1,108
972
2,059
1,900
Selling, general, and administrative expenses (2)
638
602
1,302
1,261
Asset impairment, exit, and restructuring costs (3)
16
136
57
147
Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates
(103
)
(90
)
(243
)
(191
)
Interest income
(15
)
(46
)
(55
)
(95
)
Interest expense
87
109
170
210
Other (income) expense – net (4)
(67
)
(13
)
(99
)
(21
)
Earnings before income taxes
552
274
927
589
Income tax (benefit) expense (5)
80
36
64
117
Net earnings including noncontrolling interests
472
238
863
472
Less: Net earnings (losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
3
3
4
Average diluted shares outstanding
566
June 30,
2020
2019
(in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents (a)
$
1,203
849
Short-term marketable securities (a)
—
Operating working capital (b)
8,540
Property, plant, and equipment
9,833
Investments in and advances to affiliates
5,239
Long-term marketable securities
3
Goodwill and other intangibles
5,212
Other non-current assets
2,043
Short-term debt (a)
$
531
1,699
Long-term debt, including current maturities (a)
8,642
Deferred liabilities
3,504
Temporary equity
85
Shareholders’ equity
19,311
(a)
Net debt is calculated as short-term debt plus long-term debt (including current maturities) less cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.
(b)
Current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities) less current liabilities (excluding short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt).
Six months ended
June 30
2020
2019
(in millions)
Net earnings
$
863
472
Depreciation and amortization
489
Asset impairment charges
47
(Gains) losses on sales of assets
(64
)
)
Other – net
276
Change in deferred consideration in securitized receivables(a)
(2,456
)
)
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
409
)
Total Operating Activities
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(360
)
)
Net assets of businesses acquired
(3
)
)
Proceeds from sale of business/assets
91
Investments in retained interest in securitized receivables(a)
(2,121
)
)
Proceeds from retained interest in securitized receivables(a)
4,577
Marketable securities – net
(3
)
Investments in and advances to affiliates
(5
)
)
Other investing activities
(3
)
)
Total Investing Activities
Long-term debt borrowings
1,478
Long-term debt payments
(525
)
)
Net borrowings (payments) under lines of credit
(667
)
Share repurchases
(112
)
)
Cash dividends
(405
)
)
Other
3
)
Total Financing Activities
(a)
Cash flows related to the Company’s retained interest in securitized receivables as required by ASU 2016-15 which took effect January 1, 2018.
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in ‘000s metric tons)
Oilseeds
9,103
8,773
18,266
17,940
Corn
4,099
5,546
9,633
10,678
Total processed volumes
Quarter ended
Six months ended
June 30
June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(in millions)
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
12,741
$
12,228
$
23,820
$
23,766
Carbohydrate Solutions
2,014
2,441
4,330
4,844
Nutrition
1,437
1,524
2,908
2,806
Other Business
89
104
193
185
Total revenues
Quarter ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
In millions
Per share
Adjustments:
LIFO charge (credit) (a)
—
—
19
0.03
(69
)
(0.12
)
20
0.03
Losses (gains) on sales of assets and businesses (b)
(18
)
(0.03
)
—
—
(18
)
(0.03
)
(9
)
(0.02
)
Impairment, restructuring, and settlement charges (c)
12
0.02
105
0.18
44
0.08
115
0.20
Expenses related to acquisitions (d)
—
—
—
—
—
—
9
0.02
Early debt repayment expenses (e)
11
0.02
—
—
11
0.02
—
—
Tax adjustment (f)
1
—
(19
)
(0.03
)
8
0.01
(2
)
—
Sub-total adjustments
6
0.01
105
0.18
(24
)
(0.04
)
133
0.23
(a)
Current YTD changes in the Company’s LIFO reserves of $(91) million pretax ($69 million after tax), tax effected using the Company’s U.S. income tax rate. Prior quarter and YTD changes in the Company’s LIFO reserves of $25 million and $26 million pretax, respectively ($19 million and $20 million after tax, respectively), tax effected using the Company’s U.S. income tax rate.
(b)
Current quarter and YTD gain of $23 million pretax ($18 million after tax) related to the sale of certain assets. Prior YTD gains of $12 million pretax ($9 million after tax) related to the sale of certain assets and a step-up gain on an equity investment, tax effected using the Company’s U.S. income tax rate.
(c)
Current quarter and YTD charges of $16 million and $57 million pretax, respectively ($12 million and $44 million after tax, respectively), related to the impairment of certain assets and restructuring, tax effected using the applicable rates. Prior quarter and YTD charges of $138 million and $149 million pretax, respectively ($105 million and $115 million after tax, respectively), related to the impairment of certain assets, restructuring, and settlement, tax effected using the applicable tax rates.
(d)
Prior YTD acquisition expenses of $14 million pretax ($9 million after tax) consisted of expenses primarily related to the Neovia acquisition.
(e)
Current quarter and YTD early debt repayment expenses of $14 million pretax ($11 million after tax), tax effected using the Company’s U.S. income tax rate, related to the make-whole call provisions on a bond.
(f)
Tax adjustment totaling $1 million and $8 million due to certain discrete items in the current quarter and YTD, respectively, and $(19) million and $(2) million due to U.S. tax reform and certain discrete items in the prior quarter and YTD, respectively.
Adjusted net earnings reflects ADM’s reported net earnings after removal of the effect on net earnings of specified items as more fully described above. Adjusted EPS reflects ADM’s fully diluted EPS after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items as more fully described above. Management believes that Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS are useful measures of ADM’s performance because they provide investors additional information about ADM’s operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to net earnings and EPS as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company’s diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted EPS amount for each specified item.
Net earnings attributable to ADM
$
407
$
504
$
391
$
469
Adjustments:
Interest expense
97
95
83
87
LIFO
(16
)
27
(91
)
—
48
253
48
8
Total adjustments
129
375
40
95
Tax on adjustments
(32
)
(8
)
(7
)
(23
)
97
367
33
72
Total Adjusted ROIC Earnings
$
504
$
871
$
424
$
541
Equity (1)
$
18,873
$
19,208
$
18,952
$
19,293
+ Interest-bearing liabilities (2)
8,891
8,891
12,512
9,181
+ LIFO adjustment (net of tax)
49
69
—
—
Other adjustments
36
274
39
6
Total Adjusted Invested Capital
$
27,849
$
28,442
$
31,503
$
28,480
Earnings before income taxes
$
503
$
496
$
375
$
552
$
1,926
Interest expense
97
95
83
87
362
Depreciation and amortization
249
251
245
244
989
LIFO charge (credit)
(16
)
27
(91
)
—
(80
)
Losses (gains) on sales of assets and businesses
—
101
—
(23
)
78
Asset impairment and restructuring charges
53
103
41
16
213
Railroad maintenance expense
—
51
73
—
124
Early debt repayment expenses
—
—
—
14
14
Expenses related to acquisitions
—
3
—
—
3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
886
$
1,127
$
726
$
890
$
3,629
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
511
$
833
$
514
$
502
$
2,360
Carbohydrate Solutions
264
258
148
274
944
Nutrition
175
160
199
217
751
Other Business
55
20
15
39
129
Corporate
(119
)
(144
)
(150
)
(142
)
(555
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
886
$
1,127
$
726
$
890
$
3,629
The tables below provide a reconciliation of earnings before income taxes to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA by segment for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2019.
Earnings before income taxes
$
632
$
312
$
315
$
274
$
1,533
Interest expense
87
97
101
109
394
Depreciation and amortization
232
235
245
248
960
LIFO charge (credit)
7
(4
)
1
25
29
Losses (gains) on sales of assets and businesses
(21
)
8
(12
)
—
(25
)
Asset impairment, restructuring, & settlement charges
2
250
11
138
401
Expenses related to acquisitions
(4
)
12
14
—
22
Adjusted EBITDA
$
935
$
910
$
675
$
794
$
3,314
Ag Services and Oilseeds
$
580
$
711
$
510
$
457
$
2,258
Carbohydrate Solutions
364
281
178
274
1,097
Nutrition
103
99
134
173
509
Other Business
37
(3
)
24
18
76
Corporate
(149
)
(178
)
(171
)
(128
)
(626
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
935
$
910
$
675
$
794
$
3,314
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before taxes, interest, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense and depreciation and amortization to earnings before income taxes. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the Company’s performance because it provides investors additional information about the Company’s operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to earnings before income taxes, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
